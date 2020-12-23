Video | Ben Askren explains why he is fighting Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren posted a video to his social media explaining why he is fighting Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

On Tuesday, BJPenn.com’s Cole Shelton reported that Askren was deep in talks for a boxing match with Paul that is set for March 28. A few hours later and Askren took to his social media to post a one-minute video confirming he has accepted the fight with Paul. Check out the video below that Askren posted to his Twitter explaining why he said yes.

“Yes, Mr. Jake Paul, I do accept. I know you called me out after that last fight against that bum Nate Robinson. And listen, it’s a pretty simple choice. I’m going to make a whole bunch of money to beat up a guy who is pretending to be an athlete. Because at the end of the day, that’s what you’re doing. I know you may think I don’t have too many standup skills. Also at the end of the day, I don’t really need to,” Askren said in the video.

“I’m a world-class athlete, I’ve won NCAA titles, I’ve been in the Olympics, I’ve won belts in multiple mixed martial arts organizations. And quite frankly, I am impressed that you’ve deluded yourself into thinking you’re a fighter. That you are really tough, that you can really box. It’s really quite impressive that beating up another YouTuber and beating up a boxer who has never been in the ring before makes you somehow good at boxing because it doesn’t. So yes, Jake, I accept. I will see you on March 28 in Los Angeles, and I will humble you like millions of people want to see happen,” concluded Askren.

Askren retired from mixed martial arts following a submission loss to Demian Maia in October 2019, citing hip pain. However, Askren got a full hip replacement this fall and is said to be feeling like new again. At age 36 he is looking to return to combat sports and earn a big payday fighting the 23-year-old Paul in what he believes is going to be a walk in the park. Although Askren won’t be able to use his wrestling chops in a boxing match, he still has far more experience in combat sports than Paul does. The trash-talking between these two is also going to be incredible, making this a big fight for early 2021.

