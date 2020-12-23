Megan Olivi aiming to run for mayor of Las Vegas

Megan Olivi, a long-time commentator and reporter for the UFC, says running for mayor in her home of Las Vegas is on her bucket list.

Olivi revealed this ambition during an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette.

“It’s on my bucket list, yeah,” Olivi said (via Fightful). “That is something I have always wanted to do like, enact change in my community. This is like way before I ever had this career or lived in Las Vegas

“I just like was always very passionate about the changes that you can make for the positive for the people around you.”

Olivi has been a staple of UFC broadcasts for several years. While she’ developed a real foothold in the journalism and broadcast industries, she majored in political science in college, so it’s an area she understands well.

“My major was political science because I wanted to manage campaigns; that’s what I wanted to do,” Olivi told E. Spencer Kyte of The Province in 2016. “I had a very big drive to do it. I loved it – I loved everything political science encompassed.

“(When I was at FOX News), that was the lead-up to the 2008 Presidential Election and I met everybody from both parties and they were terrible and the way they treated people was terrible and I didn’t want to be a part of that my whole life. I didn’t want to add to that, but I also didn’t want to be on the receiving end of it either.”

Outside of her professional life, Megan Olivi is married to top UFC flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez.

How do you think she’d do as the mayor of Las Vegas? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!