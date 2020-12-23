Petr Yan sends a message to Aljamain Sterling: “See you soon”

UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan sent a message to top-ranked contender Aljamain Sterling, telling his rival that he will see him soon.

Yan and Sterling were supposed to fight at UFC 256 earlier this month but the bout fight apart and was rescheduled for early 2021. There is no confirmed date for the re-booking as of yet, but it could happen somewhere in between February and April based on the UFC’s upcoming schedule. With the fight still in the works, both Yan and Sterling continue to trade jabs with each other on social media. After seeing that Sterling had a successful wrestling match, Yan took to his Twitter to congratulate him and also send a message.

Congrats, I heard you did will since there’s no punches involved. See you soon https://t.co/Ysy4W4o9Tg — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 23, 2020

Yan and Sterling are the top two bantamweights in the world right now. Yan is coming off of an incredible TKO win over Jose Aldo back at UFC 251 this past summer and overall he is unbeaten at 7-0 in the UFC. Sterling, meanwhile, has strung together an impressive five-fight win streak that included a submission win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250. That win over Sandhagen earned Sterling a title shot against Yan after he defeated Aldo.

Yan and Sterling often engage with each other on social media, but usually, it’s all in good fun. They are rivals inside the Octagon but there is definitely that respect there between the two fighters, especially given their diverse backgrounds in mixed martial arts. As Yan alluded to, Sterling is more of a grappler and isn’t really known for his striking, while Yan is one of the most skilled strikers in the bantamweight division. This matchup between the top-two bantamweights in the UFC should be one to truly look forward to early next year.

