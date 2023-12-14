Dana White teases ridiculously stacked lineup for UFC 300: “This is the first prelim of the night? This is insane!”

By Susan Cox - December 14, 2023

Dana White is teasing a ridiculously stacked lineup for UFC 300.

Dana White

UFC 300 will probably take place in April of 2024, however, there has been no official confirmation from the promotion as to the exact date, time, and place. Also, anticipation is building as to who will be competing at the historic event.

In an exclusive interview with ‘TNT Sports’ the UFC CEO Dana White shared the following comments concerning UFC 300:

“The difference between a 300 is – if you look at the card this weekend, it’s awesome – you want to build these amazing cards that make people lose their mind.”

UFC 296 takes place this Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the event is a welterweight title fight between Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) and Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA). The co-main event is featuring a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja (26-5 MMA) and Brandon Royval (15-6 MMA).

Continuing White said:

“There’s also much more to it with 300, what is the feel of the show going to be? We put on a live event and a television show too. What are we going to build around the event? What’s going to make 300 more special than this Saturday night, the last pay per view of the year?”

Concluding Dana White teased the lineup will be just ‘insane’:

“What you can expect is the first prelim of the night, you’re going to go ‘Holy s**t’! This is the first prelim of the night, this is insane, this isn’t even right. These two shouldn’t be on the first prelim on the night’ That is how good 300 is going to be.”

Who would you like to see fighting at UFC 300?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

