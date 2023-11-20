PFL reportedly offers Bellator president Scott Coker “an opportunity to stay on”

By Cole Shelton - November 20, 2023

PFL founder Donn Davis says they are offering Bellator president Scott Coker an opportunity to stay on if he wants.

Scott Coker

On Monday, it was announced that PFL has bought Bellator and the promotion has expectations for both brands. According to the press release, the plan is to do a champions vs. champions event in 2024. Also, Bellator will be rebranded to Bellator International Champions Series and will run concurrent to PFL in 2024 with eight one-off events in 2024.

“PFL is now a global powerhouse in MMA,” said Donn Davis in the press release. “Our Bellator acquisition turbocharges PFL’s mission to innovate the sport and become the industry co-leader.” “The combined PFL and Bellator fighter rosters are second to none in MMA,” said Peter Murray, PFL CEO in the press release. “We can’t wait to bring MMA fans what they have been asking for – best vs best with the PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions Mega-Event.”

RELATED: PFL reveals price for PPV event for 2023 world championship event.

With Bellator continuing as is for 2024, Donn Davis spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and revealed the promotion has offered Scott Coker and all the staff a chance to remain if they want.

“Also per Donn Davis, the PFL has offered Bellator MMA president Scott Coker as well as his entire team an opportunity to stay on with the brand if they want. Paramount is also still involved in the company through a minority stake.”

As of right now, Scott Coker has yet to comment on the sale and whether or not he will take Donn Davis up on the offer is to be seen. However, Coker is 61 years old and has been involved in MMA since 1985 when he founded Strikeforce. So, perhaps after decades of being involved in combat sports, Coker decides to begin his retirement following the sale of Bellator.

Related

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson

PFL officially acquires Bellator MMA: “Our fighter roster is equal to UFC”

Susan Cox - November 20, 2023
Kayla Harrison
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL reveals pay-per-view price for their ‘2023 World Championship’ event

Harry Kettle - November 20, 2023

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced their pay-per-view price for their 2023 World Championship event.

Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix reflects on tough upbringing after Bellator 301 title win: “I come from absolutely nothing, man”

Zain Bando - November 18, 2023

Friday night at Wintrust Arena was Patchy Mix’s crowing achievement.

Sergio Pettis, Patchy Mix, Bellator 301, Results, Bellator
Patchy Mix

Sergio Pettis reacts following title loss to Patchy Mix at Bellator 301: "It's your time now"

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

Sergio Pettis has reacted after losing his bantamweight world title to Patchy Mix at last night’s Bellator 301 event.

Patricky Pitbull
Patricky Pitbull

Patricky Pitbull unsure Bellator lightweight tournament will continue after PFL sale: "Losing $2 million"

Josh Evanoff - November 17, 2023

Former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull is just as unsure of the company’s future as anyone.

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson

Bellator 301: 'Amosov vs. Jackson' Live Results And Highlights

Zain Bando - November 17, 2023
Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson
Patchy Mix

Bellator 301: 'Amosov vs. Jackson' Weigh-In Results: 1 fighter misses weight

Zain Bando - November 16, 2023

Bellator 301 takes place Friday night from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., as it is the promotion’s third trip back to “The Windy City” in one year and its second of 2023.

Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Sergio Pettis sends message to aspiring athletes: “I just want to be an example for everyone"

Zain Bando - November 15, 2023

Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix will meet in the co-main event of Bellator 301 on Friday night in Chicago to unify the promotion’s bantamweight titles. Pettis, who turned 30 in August, said Wednesday that his return to the cage is more than just about completing the journey.

Danny Sabatello
Danny Sabatello

Danny Sabatello plans to "dominate, motherf****r" Raufeon Stots at Bellator 301: "We know he has a brittle chin"

Cole Shelton - November 15, 2023

Danny Sabatello called for a rematch with Raufeon Stots ever since they fought in October of 2022.

Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello
Danny Sabatello

Raufeon Stots calls out “little boy” Danny Sabatello: "Who have you beaten that's worth any note?"

Zain Bando - November 15, 2023

Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello picked up right where they left off ahead of their Bellator 301 bantamweight rematch in Chicago. Amid their trash talk amongst each other, emotions ran high.