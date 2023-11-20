PFL reportedly offers Bellator president Scott Coker “an opportunity to stay on”

PFL founder Donn Davis says they are offering Bellator president Scott Coker an opportunity to stay on if he wants.

On Monday, it was announced that PFL has bought Bellator and the promotion has expectations for both brands. According to the press release, the plan is to do a champions vs. champions event in 2024. Also, Bellator will be rebranded to Bellator International Champions Series and will run concurrent to PFL in 2024 with eight one-off events in 2024.

“PFL is now a global powerhouse in MMA,” said Donn Davis in the press release. “Our Bellator acquisition turbocharges PFL’s mission to innovate the sport and become the industry co-leader.”



“The combined PFL and Bellator fighter rosters are second to none in MMA,” said Peter Murray, PFL CEO in the press release. “We can’t wait to bring MMA fans what they have been asking for – best vs best with the PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions Mega-Event.”

With Bellator continuing as is for 2024, Donn Davis spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and revealed the promotion has offered Scott Coker and all the staff a chance to remain if they want.

Also per Donn Davis, the PFL has offered Bellator MMA president Scott Coker as well as his entire team an opportunity to stay on with the brand if they want. Paramount is also still involved in the company through a minority stake. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 20, 2023

As of right now, Scott Coker has yet to comment on the sale and whether or not he will take Donn Davis up on the offer is to be seen. However, Coker is 61 years old and has been involved in MMA since 1985 when he founded Strikeforce. So, perhaps after decades of being involved in combat sports, Coker decides to begin his retirement following the sale of Bellator.