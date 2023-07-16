Jake Paul promises to show improvement in Nate Diaz fight: “This lion is going to come out and maul this dude”

By Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Jake Paul knows the performance he had against Tommy Fury won’t cut it going forward.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz

Paul showed heart when he fought Fury earlier this year. It was clear that he was being beaten to the punch, but he was never truly out of the fight. While the social media star suffered the first loss of his pro boxing career via split decision, “The Problem Child” has used it as a learning experience.

Now, Paul is set to meet Nate Diaz in the main event of a Showtime Boxing card on August 5. Jake Paul and the Stockton native will trade leather inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

New And Improved Jake Paul Ahead Of Nate Diaz Fight?

TMZ Sports interviewed Paul less than a month before fight night. The 6-1 pro boxer said that he’ll be returning to the ring motivated.

“Man, I have the biggest chip on my shoulder, the biggest chip on both shoulders,” Paul said. “Coming back with vengeance, refilled with that hunger that I had in the beginning of the sport to prove to people what I was capable of.”

RELATED: JAKE PAUL SLAMS “QUITE BORING” NATE DIAZ FOR FAILING TO PROMOTE THEIR UPCOMING BOXING MATCH: “HE’S PRETTY MUCH ROLLED OVER LIKE A B*TCH”

Jake Paul also mentioned that he went back to the drawing board after his loss to Tommy Fury. He feels that all of the hard work and adjustments that he’s made behind closed doors will pay dividends in his fight against Diaz.

“The lion lost,” Paul said. “I’ve retreated back into the jungle, I took notes of everything, I got better, I trained, and now this lion is going to come out and maul this dude. And he’s gonna have to pay — he’s gonna have to pay for all this hard work, all this sacrifice I’ve made in this camp.”

Be sure to stick with us for the latest Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz news, and check out the homepage on fight night for video highlights.

