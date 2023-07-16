Jake Paul promises to show improvement in Nate Diaz fight: “This lion is going to come out and maul this dude”

New And Improved Jake Paul Ahead Of Nate Diaz Fight?

TMZ Sports interviewed Paul less than a month before fight night. The 6-1 pro boxer said that he’ll be returning to the ring motivated.

“Man, I have the biggest chip on my shoulder, the biggest chip on both shoulders,” Paul said. “Coming back with vengeance, refilled with that hunger that I had in the beginning of the sport to prove to people what I was capable of.”

Jake Paul also mentioned that he went back to the drawing board after his loss to Tommy Fury. He feels that all of the hard work and adjustments that he’s made behind closed doors will pay dividends in his fight against Diaz.

“The lion lost,” Paul said. “I’ve retreated back into the jungle, I took notes of everything, I got better, I trained, and now this lion is going to come out and maul this dude. And he’s gonna have to pay — he’s gonna have to pay for all this hard work, all this sacrifice I’ve made in this camp.”

