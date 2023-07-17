Jake Paul claims Francis Ngannou is making upwards of ten million for boxing match with Tyson Fury

Jake Paul has claimed that Francis Ngannou is making north of $10 million for his boxing match against Tyson Fury.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Francis Ngannou has signed on the dotted line for a boxing showdown with Tyson Fury. It’s been heavily teased for a while now, and it’s finally going to happen later this year in Saudi Arabia.

It’s the kind of blockbuster move that Francis Ngannou had been promising for a long time. The expectation, of course, is that he’ll receive the biggest payday of his career by a country mile.

In terms of the figure, however, there have been some conflicting reports. According to Jake Paul, ‘The Predator’ will easily be making over eight figures.

To all the twitter geniuses: 8 figures = $10,000,000+ and Francis deserves every bit of it. https://t.co/QWphbRNIrl — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 14, 2023

“Francis got 8 figures. Not $8 million. Get it right.”