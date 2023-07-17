Jake Paul claims Francis Ngannou is making upwards of ten million for boxing match with Tyson Fury
Jake Paul has claimed that Francis Ngannou is making north of $10 million for his boxing match against Tyson Fury.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Francis Ngannou has signed on the dotted line for a boxing showdown with Tyson Fury. It’s been heavily teased for a while now, and it’s finally going to happen later this year in Saudi Arabia.
RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU HAPPY TO PROVE DANA WHITE WRONG WITH TYSON FURY FIGHT: “THEY DON’T WANT ME TO SUCCEED”
It’s the kind of blockbuster move that Francis Ngannou had been promising for a long time. The expectation, of course, is that he’ll receive the biggest payday of his career by a country mile.
In terms of the figure, however, there have been some conflicting reports. According to Jake Paul, ‘The Predator’ will easily be making over eight figures.
To all the twitter geniuses: 8 figures = $10,000,000+ and Francis deserves every bit of it. https://t.co/QWphbRNIrl
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 14, 2023
“Francis got 8 figures. Not $8 million. Get it right.”
Paul sets Ngannou record straight
“To all the twitter geniuses: 8 figures = $10,000,000+ and Francis deserves every bit of it.”
With the fight going down in Saudi Arabia, this was always likely to be a strong possibility. One of Ngannou’s biggest reasons for leaving the UFC was due to being underpaid, and it seems as if he’s going to rectify that issue with this one contest.
A lot of fans would prefer to see him compete in MMA, and even the UFC. Alas, he seems to be doing what’s best for him, and nobody can begrudge him of that.
As for Tyson Fury, it’ll be interesting to see how he approaches something like this given his superior experience levels.
Do you believe Jake Paul? What is the exact figure you expect Francis Ngannou to earn with this fight? Are you expecting to see him win, or even make it to the final bell? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Francis Ngannou Jake Paul