Jake Paul pegs Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos as the “most important” boxing event of weekend

By Susan Cox - October 25, 2023

Jake Paul is pegging the upcoming Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos match-up to be the ‘most important’ boxing event of the weekend.

Francis Ngannou

It is however, only one of several fights which occur in boxing and may just be overshadowed by the Saturday night fight.

It will be WCB titleholder Tyson Fury vs. former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou battling it out in the boxing ring on Saturday October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

Image via: @queensberrypromotions

However, on Friday night in Orlando, Florida, there is a match-up between Amanda Serrano and Danila Ramos. The match will be taking place over 12 three-minute rounds, marking a huge moment for women’s boxing.

Serrano, 35, is the undisputed featherweight world champion, having held the WBO title since 2019, the WBC and IBO titles since 2021 and the WBA title since 2023.

Ramos, 38, is sporting 12 wins and 2 losses coming into the match with Serrano. Ramos began her professional career in 2017.

The fight is being promoted by Jake Paul’s ‘Most Valuable Promotions’, with Paul being a huge advocate for Serrano.

Jake Paul took to ‘X‘  believing it’s Friday’s fight that’s the one to watch, with the following comment along with a video of himself and Serrano in training:

“The most important boxing event this weekend involves two women who will be making history this Friday live on DAZN (not ppv) – don’t miss the power of Amanda Serrano as she gets 3 minutes per round for the first time.”

It should be noted that Paul, Serrano and Ngannou are all signed to the PFL (Professional Fighter’s League) and are expected to debut with the promotion in the coming year.

Do you agree with ‘The Problem Child’ that the bout between Serrano and Ramos is the one to watch this weekend? Or, are you all-in for the match-up between Ngannou and Fury on Saturday night?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

