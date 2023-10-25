Sean O’Malley says Khamzat Chimaev missed the chance to create hype with his post-fight interview at UFC 294: “He doesn’t take that opportunity”

By Susan Cox - October 25, 2023

Sean O’Malley is claiming Khamzat Chimaev missed the chance to create hype with his post-fight interview at UFC 294.

Sean O'Malley reacts to UFC 292 win

It was just this past Saturday, October 21st that saw Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) defeat Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) in a middleweight bout at UFC 294.

Following the victory, Chimaev spoke about the state of the world right now, rather than calling out future opponents:

“Guys, you know what’s happening in the world right now. I wasn’t happy in the cage to fight this week. I see the kids dying. It doesn’t matter where in the world Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Palestine, USA, doesn’t matter. When kids die, it’s hard, guys. I love kids. I have a boy that is waiting for me… Inshallah, we’ll be good in the world. I hope so. Muslim, Christian, Jewish, doesn’t matter. Please, guys, be together. Let us live in this world good, and let us be happy.”

During a recent episode of the ‘TimboSugarShow’, Sean O’Malley reviewed the co-main event and Chimaev’s majority decision victory over Usman, adding that he missed an opportunity ‘to shine’:

“Didn’t call out Paulo Costa. Didn’t call out Sean Strickland. That is your time to shine in that moment, to build your next fight, give the UFC some soundbites, give the UFC some promo. Who do you want next? Who are the fans gonna talk about for the next week? And he doesn’t take that opportunity.”

Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) went on to say that he too missed an opportunity following his victory over Petr Yan  (16-5 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280 (h/t MMANews):

“I remember after I fought Petr, it was a hard fight. I didn’t call out anybody. I was just tired.”

By all accounts, the undefeated ‘Borz’ should get the nod by the UFC to fight Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) next for the middleweight title.

Would you like to see Chimaev vs Strickland? Do you believe the 29 year old can keep his undefeated streak alive and gain the middleweight belt in the process?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Dana White

Dana White explains why Stipe Miocic is not part of the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295: “Complete disrespect”

Susan Cox - October 26, 2023
Tom Aspinall
Sergey Pavlovich

Tom Aspinall shares the advice he received from Michael Bisping ahead of interim title fight with Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

UFC star Tom Aspinall has shared the advice he received from Michael Bisping ahead of his short-notice title fight.

Dana White, Vince McMahon
UFC

Dana White explains why he considers Vince McMahon the “Michael Jordan” of the business world

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

UFC president Dana White has heaped praise on Vince McMahon following the recent UFC/WWE merger.

Islam Makhachev Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev should fight Conor McGregor next: “It’s the biggest money fight the UFC can make”

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he believes the promotion should book Islam Makhachev vs Conor McGregor.

Jon-Jones-Chael-Sonnen
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen expects Jon Jones to have a "very hard recovery" after they "took all his needles"

Cole Shelton - October 25, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will be out for more than eight months.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou reacts to the "sad news" that Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is off UFC 295

Cole Shelton - October 25, 2023
Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira confident he will get next title shot against Islam Makhachev: "Everybody knows I’m next"

Cole Shelton - October 25, 2023

Charles Oliveira is confident he will get the next lightweight title shot.

Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall reveals Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic was originally viewed by UFC as double retirement fight: "Vacant title anyway"

Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2023

Tom Aspinall has revealed that he expected to fight for a title regardless of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic’s cancelation.

Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier reacts after Jon Jones is forced to withdraw from UFC 295 due to injury

Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2023

Commentator Daniel Cormier has reacted to Jon Jones’ withdrawal from UFC 295.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall reacts after booking interim heavyweight title fight against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295: “I’m doing a Bisping”

Susan Cox - October 25, 2023

Tom Aspinall is reacting after booking an interim heavyweight title fight against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 saying ‘I’m doing a Bisping’.