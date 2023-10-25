Sean O’Malley says Khamzat Chimaev missed the chance to create hype with his post-fight interview at UFC 294: “He doesn’t take that opportunity”

Sean O’Malley is claiming Khamzat Chimaev missed the chance to create hype with his post-fight interview at UFC 294.

It was just this past Saturday, October 21st that saw Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) defeat Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) in a middleweight bout at UFC 294.

Following the victory, Chimaev spoke about the state of the world right now, rather than calling out future opponents:

“Guys, you know what’s happening in the world right now. I wasn’t happy in the cage to fight this week. I see the kids dying. It doesn’t matter where in the world Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Palestine, USA, doesn’t matter. When kids die, it’s hard, guys. I love kids. I have a boy that is waiting for me… Inshallah, we’ll be good in the world. I hope so. Muslim, Christian, Jewish, doesn’t matter. Please, guys, be together. Let us live in this world good, and let us be happy.”

During a recent episode of the ‘TimboSugarShow’, Sean O’Malley reviewed the co-main event and Chimaev’s majority decision victory over Usman, adding that he missed an opportunity ‘to shine’:

“Didn’t call out Paulo Costa. Didn’t call out Sean Strickland. That is your time to shine in that moment, to build your next fight, give the UFC some soundbites, give the UFC some promo. Who do you want next? Who are the fans gonna talk about for the next week? And he doesn’t take that opportunity.”

Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) went on to say that he too missed an opportunity following his victory over Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280 (h/t MMANews):

“I remember after I fought Petr, it was a hard fight. I didn’t call out anybody. I was just tired.”

By all accounts, the undefeated ‘Borz’ should get the nod by the UFC to fight Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) next for the middleweight title.

Would you like to see Chimaev vs Strickland? Do you believe the 29 year old can keep his undefeated streak alive and gain the middleweight belt in the process?

