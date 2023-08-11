Jake Paul mocks Dana White after Elon Musk passes on UFC fight: “Selling Musk Zuck t-shirts”

By Josh Evanoff - August 11, 2023
Jake Paul has once again fired a shot at UFC president Dana White.

Jake Paul, Dana White, UFC

Over the last few weeks, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been in talks for a potential cage fight. While many fans decried the bout as a ‘gimmick fight’, Dana White believed it was anything but. Over the last few weeks, the promoter has worked hard behind the scenes to make the fight a reality.

As recently as this week, Dana White confirmed his plans to stage the bout. Furthermore, the UFC president wanted to hold the octagon at The Colosseum in Italy, even meeting with the Minister of Sport in the country. Sadly for the promoter, the fight won’t be happening under his banner.

Earlier today, Elon Musk confirmed that his fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be a reality. The tech mogul confirmed that the bout will be in Italy, while also adding the proceeds will go to charity. However, he also added that the UFC has nothing to do with the bout, to the dismay of Dana White and the pleasure of Jake Paul.

RELATED: LOGAN PAUL SLAMS BROTHER JAKE PAUL AFTER DECLINING TO PROMOTE HIS FIGHT AGAINST DILLON DANIS: “PROMOTED THE F*CK OUT YOUR FIGHT!”

‘The Problem Child’ took aim at the UFC president on X, while praising Elon Musk. In the post, Jake Paul slammed Dana White for trying to involve himself in the fight, while also poking fun at the company’s t-shirts promoting the bout. Yes, you were previously able to grab a shirt off the UFC’s store, for a contest they will not promote.

Nonetheless, this is just another in a long series of insults between the two. For his part, Dana White recently came out and stated that he has no hate for Jake Paul. However, the UFC executive instead decided to praise his brother, Logan Paul, who owns the popular PRIME brand.

What do you make of Jake Paul’s comments? Do you think Dana White should’ve made the fight?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

