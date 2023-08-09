Logan Paul slams brother Jake Paul after declining to promote his fight against Dillon Danis: “Promoted the f*ck out your fight!”

Logan Paul and Jake Paul recently got into it over the promotion of the former’s boxing match with Dillon Danis.

‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his win over Nate Diaz on Saturday night on DAZN pay-per-view. The fight was his first since a loss to Tommy Fury in February, and Jake Paul rebounded in style. While the former UFC title challenger gave a great effort, he still came up short by unanimous decision.

Earlier this week, Jake Paul’s brother, Logan Paul, had his return announced. While previously attached to the card last month, ‘The Maverick’ will now face Dillon Danis on the undercard of KSI vs. Tommy Fury in February. While the two brothers are fighting on the same network, you wouldn’t know that if you bought the pay-per-view event last Saturday.

In fact, Logan Paul and Jake Paul recently got into an argument over the promotion of the Dillon Danis boxing match. During a recent edition of the Impaulsive podcast, the two brothers got into a heated argument over the subject. For his part, ‘The Problem Child’ stated that he had no interest in promoting the card due to KSI’s involvement. Furthermore, he banned mentions of the event during his.

In response, Logan Paul slammed his brother, as Misfits Boxing previously promoted Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz. Furthermore, the WWE wrestler revealed that if he brought PRIME to the venue on Saturday, he would be thrown out due to a previous threat from his brother’s team.

“That’s ridiculous that I couldn’t bring in a PRIME bottle,” Logan Paul stated to his brother Jake Paul discussing his upcoming fight against Dillon Danis. “DAZN, who by the way on the Misfits card, KSI’s event, promoted the f*ck out of your fight against Nate Diaz, DAZN wasn’t allowed to promote the fight card. That’s ridiculous, who’s ask was that? It was Nakisa [Bidarian] dude. Nakisa is on your team, he’s not on team Paul, he’s on team Jake and we’re a family. He knows that… I’m on the card!”

In response, Jake Paul stated: “But why would I want to promote his event? It’s KSI’s event. They could promote you vs. Dillon [Danis] but it wasn’t announced yet. You understand why, you just don’t want to accept the reality… I’m not going to promote their event, the f*ck? That’s stupid as f*ck.”

What do you make of this back-and-forth between Jake Paul and his brother? Are you excited about Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis?