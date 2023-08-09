Logan Paul slams brother Jake Paul after declining to promote his fight against Dillon Danis: “Promoted the f*ck out your fight!”

By Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023
Logan Paul and Jake Paul recently got into it over the promotion of the former’s boxing match with Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul and Jake Paul

‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his win over Nate Diaz on Saturday night on DAZN pay-per-view. The fight was his first since a loss to Tommy Fury in February, and Jake Paul rebounded in style. While the former UFC title challenger gave a great effort, he still came up short by unanimous decision.

Earlier this week, Jake Paul’s brother, Logan Paul, had his return announced. While previously attached to the card last month, ‘The Maverick’ will now face Dillon Danis on the undercard of KSI vs. Tommy Fury in February. While the two brothers are fighting on the same network, you wouldn’t know that if you bought the pay-per-view event last Saturday.

In fact, Logan Paul and Jake Paul recently got into an argument over the promotion of the Dillon Danis boxing match. During a recent edition of the Impaulsive podcast, the two brothers got into a heated argument over the subject. For his part, ‘The Problem Child’ stated that he had no interest in promoting the card due to KSI’s involvement. Furthermore, he banned mentions of the event during his.

In response, Logan Paul slammed his brother, as Misfits Boxing previously promoted Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz. Furthermore, the WWE wrestler revealed that if he brought PRIME to the venue on Saturday, he would be thrown out due to a previous threat from his brother’s team.

RELATED: FEDOR EMELIANENKO INTERESTED IN BOXING MATCH WITH ‘DREAM OPPONENT’ MIKE TYSON: “HE’S A LEGEND”

Logan Paul and Jake Paul

Image via: @loganpaul on Instagram

“That’s ridiculous that I couldn’t bring in a PRIME bottle,” Logan Paul stated to his brother Jake Paul discussing his upcoming fight against Dillon Danis. “DAZN, who by the way on the Misfits card, KSI’s event, promoted the f*ck out of your fight against Nate Diaz, DAZN wasn’t allowed to promote the fight card. That’s ridiculous, who’s ask was that? It was Nakisa [Bidarian] dude. Nakisa is on your team, he’s not on team Paul, he’s on team Jake and we’re a family. He knows that… I’m on the card!”

In response, Jake Paul stated: “But why would I want to promote his event? It’s KSI’s event. They could promote you vs. Dillon [Danis] but it wasn’t announced yet. You understand why, you just don’t want to accept the reality… I’m not going to promote their event, the f*ck? That’s stupid as f*ck.”

What do you make of this back-and-forth between Jake Paul and his brother? Are you excited about Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Logan Paul

Related

Fedor Emelianenko and Mike Tyson

Fedor Emelianenko interested in boxing match with 'dream opponent' Mike Tyson: "He's a legend"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023
Jake-Paul-Dana-White
Jake Paul

Jake Paul claps back at Dana White following his comments about the Nate Diaz fight: “Focus on taking care of Wonderboy”

Susan Cox - August 9, 2023

Jake Paul is clapping back at Dana White following his comments about the Nate Diaz fight.

Mike Tyson

Ric Flair details the intense smoke session he had with boxing legend Mike Tyson: “I thought I died”

Susan Cox - August 9, 2023

Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is recounting an intense smoke session he had with boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Brendan Schaub, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Brendan Schaub explains why fight fans need to “give Jake Paul his flowers” following latest scrap with Nate Diaz

Susan Cox - August 9, 2023

Brendan Schaub is explaining why fight fans need to “give Jake Paul his flowers” following his latest scrap with Nate Diaz.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul reveals unique clause in Dillon Danis' contract should he pull out of their boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Logan Paul is covered should Dillon Danis pull out of their upcoming boxing match in October.

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor

Logan Paul taunts Conor McGregor after Dillon Danis announcement: "You're next"

Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2023
SEan-Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland explains why he’s “jealous” of Jake Paul

Susan Cox - August 8, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is explaining why he’s a little bit ‘jealous’ of Jake Paul.

Dillon Danis, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis booked for boxing match with Logan Paul

Susan Cox - August 8, 2023

A Dillon Danis boxing match with Logan Paul has been booked.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Sean O’Malley names two former UFC fighters Jake Paul could end up fighting next

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2023

Sean O’Malley has listed off two former UFC fighters who could be perfect opponents for Jake Paul in the boxing ring.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul believes people will claim his MMA fight against Nate Diaz will be "rigged" after he wins

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023

Jake Paul is confident he will be able to beat Nate Diaz in MMA after defeating him in boxing.