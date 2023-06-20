Jake Paul claims Nate Diaz boxing match is now 10 rounds: “I don’t give a f***, I’m all in”

By Fernando Quiles - June 20, 2023

If Jake Paul is to be believed, then his boxing match with Nate Diaz has now been bumped up to 10 rounds.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz

Much has been made about the eight rounds that had been scheduled for Paul vs. Diaz. The Stockton native expressed his belief that there should be more rounds in the fight. Jake Paul agreed, and has taken to his Twitter account to claim the bout with Nate Diaz is now 10 rounds.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Now 10 Rounds?

“10 rounds confirmed,” Paul said. “#PaulDiaz August 5th.”

Jake Paul doubled down in another tweet. He said the later the fight goes on, the more it should favor Nate Diaz.

“10 rounds. If the fight goes to the later rounds, it’s obviously a big advantage for Nate,” Paul continued. “I know that, he knows that (that’s why he made the request), the oddsmakers know that. But I don’t give a f**k. I’m all in.”

RELATED: UNDEFEATED BOXER ESQUIVA FALCAO OPENS UP ON RECENT SPARRING MATCH WITH NATE DIAZ: “IT LOOKED LIKE HE WAS DYING”

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will be held inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Paul is hoping to rebound after suffering the first loss of his pro boxing career to Tommy Fury earlier this year. As for Diaz, he’s looking to cash in a big check post-UFC. He has made it clear that he plans to return to the UFC at some point to go after a world title.

This will be Diaz’s first pro boxing match. Esquiva Falcao, an undefeated pro boxer, recently sparred with Nate Diaz ahead of the Jake Paul showdown. Falcao said that Diaz was “bad” inside the ring, but did admit the Stockton native was “overweight.” Perhaps the weight claims don’t come as a big surprise since Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will be a cruiserweight fight. The former UFC fighter is out of his element when it comes to such a higher weight class, so he may be looking at what bulking methods work for him.

