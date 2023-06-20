Jake Paul claims Nate Diaz boxing match is now 10 rounds: “I don’t give a f***, I’m all in”

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Now 10 Rounds?

“10 rounds confirmed,” Paul said. “#PaulDiaz August 5th.”

Jake Paul doubled down in another tweet. He said the later the fight goes on, the more it should favor Nate Diaz.

“10 rounds. If the fight goes to the later rounds, it’s obviously a big advantage for Nate,” Paul continued. “I know that, he knows that (that’s why he made the request), the oddsmakers know that. But I don’t give a f**k. I’m all in.”

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will be held inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Paul is hoping to rebound after suffering the first loss of his pro boxing career to Tommy Fury earlier this year. As for Diaz, he’s looking to cash in a big check post-UFC. He has made it clear that he plans to return to the UFC at some point to go after a world title.

This will be Diaz’s first pro boxing match. Esquiva Falcao, an undefeated pro boxer, recently sparred with Nate Diaz ahead of the Jake Paul showdown. Falcao said that Diaz was “bad” inside the ring, but did admit the Stockton native was “overweight.” Perhaps the weight claims don’t come as a big surprise since Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will be a cruiserweight fight. The former UFC fighter is out of his element when it comes to such a higher weight class, so he may be looking at what bulking methods work for him.