Several PFL fighters suspended & fined following failed drug tests, multiple bout results overturned
We now know the outcome of several PFL fighters who were flagged due to failed drug tests.
Back in May, the Nevada State Athletic Commission revealed a slew of fighters who competed in the first set of PFL 2023 regular season bouts popped. At the time, some fighters received sanctions, while others were still be to determined. The punishments for those fighters have been finalized and publicly revealed.
Last month, the PFL found itself in a tough situation when those fighters were flagged. Many called into question the integrity of regular season if fighters can’t stay clean. The promotion issued a statement at the time, hinting at possibly more extreme drug testing measures under the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in the future.
“PFL has been notified by the Nevada State Athletic Commission that several fighters who competed in the two PFL 2023 Regular Season events this past April have been temporarily suspended until further review by the Commission.
“PFL has a zero-tolerance policy related to the usage of banned substances and complies with the U.S. State Athletic Commission requirements. Further, as the PFL moves towards the highest level of testing and compliance in the sport, PFL is engaged with USADA on the implementation of its athlete anti-doping program.”
Thiago Santos Among Other PFL Fighters Given Suspensions
The list of sanctioned fighters includes former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos, Cezar Ferreira, Rob Wilkinson, Will Fleury, Daniel Torres, Mohammad Fakhreddine, and Rizvan Kuniev. Here are their updated sanctions.
- Cezar Ferreira: (Clomiphene/Androstanolone; Suspended for nine months; Fined $3,489)
- Daniel Torres: (Drostanolone/Amphetamine; Suspended for nine months; Fined $2,826)
- Mohammad Fakhreddine: (Stanozolol/Dronastalone/GW1516; Suspended for 12 months; Fined $6,407.50)
- Rizvan Kuniev: (Drostanolone/Methenolone/Boldenone/19-norandrosterone; April 7 win over Renan Ferreira overturned; Suspended for 12 months; Fined $9,821)
- Rob Wilkinson (Elevated t/e ratio; April 1 win over Thiago Santos overturned; Suspended for nine months; Fined $8,321)
- Thiago Santos: (Clomiphene; Suspended for six months; Fined $12,907.50)
- Will Fleury: (Drostanolone; April 1 win over Krzysztof Jotko overturned; Suspended for nine months; Fined $3,071)
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Professional Fighters League (PFL) Thiago Santos