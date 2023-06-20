Several PFL fighters suspended & fined following failed drug tests, multiple bout results overturned

We now know the outcome of several PFL fighters who were flagged due to failed drug tests.

Back in May, the Nevada State Athletic Commission revealed a slew of fighters who competed in the first set of PFL 2023 regular season bouts popped. At the time, some fighters received sanctions, while others were still be to determined. The punishments for those fighters have been finalized and publicly revealed.

Last month, the PFL found itself in a tough situation when those fighters were flagged. Many called into question the integrity of regular season if fighters can’t stay clean. The promotion issued a statement at the time, hinting at possibly more extreme drug testing measures under the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in the future.

“PFL has been notified by the Nevada State Athletic Commission that several fighters who competed in the two PFL 2023 Regular Season events this past April have been temporarily suspended until further review by the Commission.

“PFL has a zero-tolerance policy related to the usage of banned substances and complies with the U.S. State Athletic Commission requirements. Further, as the PFL moves towards the highest level of testing and compliance in the sport, PFL is engaged with USADA on the implementation of its athlete anti-doping program.”