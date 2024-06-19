Israel Adesanya believes Michael Chandler should “take another fight” following UFC 303 cancellation

Israel Adesanya believes Michael Chandler should ‘take another fight’ following the UFC 303 cancellation.

UFC 303 is taking place on Saturday, June 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was to be Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs. Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in the lightweight main event.

All that changed when it was announced by UFC CEO Dana White that ‘Notorious‘ had to pull out of the fight due to injury.

In a video posted to ‘X‘ last Thursday, White said:

““Alright guys, here I am again… McGregor is out of 303 versus Michael Chandler with an injury.”

During a recent video posted to his ‘FREESTYLEBENDER’ YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya reacted to the news and advised ‘Iron’ to take another fight in the interim (h/t MMANews):

“I think that fight’s gonna happen regardless (McGregor vs. Chandler). Chandler should just take a fight (in the meantime), and that’s even better for him, win or lose, ’cause he’ll still get more reps. Take a fight regardless. That Conor fight’s always gonna be there ’cause they both faced each other on TUF, beef. … But just take another fight, I think.”

Chandler, 38, has not fought since November of 2022 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA) at UFC 281.

As for Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA), he’s preparing for a main event middleweight title fight with current champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) this coming August at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

Do you agree with ‘The Last Stylebender’ that Chandler should get back in the Octagon and not wait around for the Irishman?

