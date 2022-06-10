Jake Paul announces his return is set for August 6th at Madison Square Garden

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has announced his return to the boxing ring.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Tyron Woodley last December. The victory moved him to 2-0 in his series with ‘The Chosen One’. It also moved him to 5-0 in his boxing career and saw him claim multiple ‘Knockout of the Year’ awards.

Following his win over Woodley, Jake Paul announced he was going to take some time off. After competing three times in 2021, he wanted to spend time promoting. Paul helped promote the megafight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in April.

With that bout in the books, the 25-year-old has announced a return to the ring. While Paul has teased a return over the last few months, there’s now a date and venue set for his next outing. ‘The Problem Child’ announced his return to the ring on Twitter, revealing that Amanda Serrano is set for his undercard.

He also revealed that he’s going to return on August 6th, at Madison Square Garden in New York. This will be the second straight time that Serrano has competed at the Garden, as she lost to Katie Taylor there in April. This will be the first time that Paul has competed at the historic New York venue.

“We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no betr.”

Noticeably absent from Jake Paul’s announcement was an opponent. However, there have been rumors swirling that his next opponent will be Tommy Fury. ‘TNT’ was scheduled to face Paul last December, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

What do you think about Jake Paul’s return to the boxing ring? Who do you want to see him fight in August? Sound off in the comments below!