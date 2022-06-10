Dana White says he “really likes” Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler next: “It makes a lot of sense”

Dana White likes the idea of making Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler next.

After Chandler scored a vicious front kick KO win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, he called out McGregor. Since signing with the UFC, Chandler has been vocal about wanting to fight the Irishman and he claims he is the current frontrunner.

“I feel like I’m the frontrunner right now, I could be the frontrunner. I’m exciting, I got the hype, I got the people behind me, I got the knockouts, I got the hilbilly fights with Gaethje, I got the callout,” Chandler said on Bussin’ With The Boys about McGregor. “People can see me on the mic and they know there’s going to be some verbal jiu-jitsu going on there on the microphones, me and him going back at it, respectively, of course, on my side at least… I think I’m on the cusp of being the guy who’s in the conversation with Conor and very few people get in the conversation with Conor. There you have to take it a little more seriously or put a little bit more weight in that. I still think I beat Conor, I’m fighting next for the title anyway. Nothing is guaranteed, this sport moves quickly. Who knows.”

Although Michael Chandler thought he was a frontrunner, there are always plenty of options for Conor McGregor. Yet, for Dana White, he says he likes the fight and added that it does make a lot of sense for the promotion.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I really like Chandler vs. Conor after Chandler’s last fight,” White said to TMZ Sports. “There’s plenty of fights to make, I don’t know if that’s the one, but we’ll see what the landscape looks like when Conor comes back… I’m just saying after his last interview, his last fight, Conor’s ranked number 8 he’s ranked number 5, it makes a lot of sense right now.”

If the UFC does make Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler it would be a massive fight and would be filled with trash-talking. It would also be a highly-anticipated scrap and the winner could very well get the next lightweight shot.

Yet, for now, McGregor remains rehabbing his broken leg and is getting closer to his return. Whether or not he will be starring across Chandler in his first fight back is to be seen.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below