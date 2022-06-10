Dana White still interested in Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz: “That’s a fun fight”

UFC president Dana White still wants to see Khamzat Chimaev fight Nate Diaz.

The Chechen was last seen in action against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in April. Chimaev moved to 11-0 in his professional career, defeating the Brazilian via decision. The bout was easily the biggest test of the 28-year-old’s career thus far.

Following the bout, the UFC attempted to secure ‘Borz’ a fight with Colby Covington. However, as of now, the fight has yet to be booked. Instead, Chimaev has been rumored to have a fight with another big name, Nate Diaz.

The Stockton-native has been on the shelf since a loss to Leon Edwards last June. The long layoff hasn’t entirely been self-imposed, as he’s been publicly asking for a fight. In response, the UFC apparently offered Diaz a fight with Chimaev.

While that fight hasn’t been booked, the UFC is still interested in it. Dana White discussed a possible fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in an interview with TMZ Sports. Despite there not being much talk about a fight between the two recently, it seems the promotion is still interested.

However, Dana White also noted that the promotion is still interested in booking Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington. As of now, ‘Chaos’ has yet to be booked for his return as well.

“It is [still a fight we’re talking about]. No, [not for international fight week], in the future. That’s a fun fight, Khamzat is ranked number three in the world, him and Diaz would be fun. Leon Edwards is next for [Kamaru] Usman, Colby and Khamzat would be fun. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out.”

What do you think about Dana White’s comments? Do you want to see Khamzat Chimaev fight Nate Diaz? Who would you pick in that welterweight showdown? Sound off in the comments below!

