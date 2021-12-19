Jake Paul KO’s Tyron Woodley (Video)

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will meet inside the squared circle in a short-notice boxing rematch this evening in Tampa, Florida.

Paul (4-0) previously defeated Woodley (0-1) by split decision in a high-profile boxing match which took place back earlier this summer in Cleveland. ‘The Chosen One’ hurt the YouTube sensation in that fight and nearly earned a knockdown. However, Jake Paul would ultimately land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the contest and thus walked away with the split decision victory.

Tyron Woodley will try to overcome a five-fight losing skid when he returns to the ring this evening. ‘T-Wood’ ended his mixed martial arts career suffering four straight losses inside of the Octagon.

As for Jake Paul, ‘The Problem Child’ will be looking to improve his record to a perfect 5-0 this evening. Prior to defeating Woodley back in August, Paul was coming off a first round knockout victory over former MMA champion Ben Askren (see that here).

Woodley walkout:

Paul walkout:

Round one of tonight’s ‘Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2’ fight begins and Jake quickly takes the center of the ring and begins working his jab. Woodley attempts to close the distance but Jake Paul clips him with a nice combination. ‘T-Wood’ with a nice right hand over the top. The fighters clinch up. Jake continues to work his jab. Tyron Woodley looks to force the clinch. Paul is talking to him. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Jake Paul finds a home for a nice right hand over the top. Tyron Woodley forces the clinch. The fighters engage in a bit of dirty boxing before the referee steps in to separate them. Paul continues to work his jab. Woodley forces the clinch and lands a nice shot to the body. More body shots from the former UFC champion. Jake Paul takes a look up at the clock. He lands a nice combination before the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Tyron Woodley misses with a pair of hooks. Jake Paul lands a nice right hand counter. The fighters appear to clash heads and Jake now has a cut. Woodley notices and begins to pour on the pressure. He lands some good shots to the body now. Jake counters with a nice combination. He goes to the body now. Woodley has once again taken his foot off the gas. The horn sounds to end round three. It was actually an accidental elbow that caused the cut on Paul.

Round four of ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ begins and Woodley is clearly focused on getting to the clinch. He unloads body shots each time he is able to. Jake Paul breaks free but then Tyron Woodley shoots in and appears to try a single leg of some sort. The fighters get back to trading punches and then quickly clinch. The horn sounds to end round four.

Round five has been the least entertaining round thus far. Tons of clinching from both men and a couple of accidental headbutts. Woodley finished the round with a uppercut but that was about all for highlights.

Round six and Jake Paul connects with a massive punch. Woodley is down. This one is all over!

Jake Paul KNOCKS OUT Woodley 😳 pic.twitter.com/I7plePjzTK — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 19, 2021

Woah!!!! Paul KOs Woodley stiff as a board #PaulWoodley2 pic.twitter.com/qnfEcmsa5h — Jim (@MMA_Jim) December 19, 2021

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via KO

Who would you like to see Paul fight next following his KO victory over Woodley this evening in Tampa, Florida? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!