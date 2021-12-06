Gervonta Davis defeats Isaac Cruz (Highlights)

Gervonta Davis looks to keep his perfect record intact while inching closer to a world title shot when he squares off with Isaac Cruz.

Davis (25-0) will put his WBA lightweight title on the line against Cruz (21-1-1) this evening in Los Angeles. If he can emerge victorious it is expected that ‘Tank’ will fight either Ryan Garica, Devin Haney, Geroge Kambosos Jr. or Teofimo Lopez in his next bout.

Gervonta Davis was last seen in action back in June, where he moved up in weight to defeat Mario Barrios via eleventh round TKO. That victory was preceded by a devastating knockout of Leo Santa Cruz on Halloween evening in 2020.

As for Isaac Cruz, ‘Pitbull’ is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Francisco Vargas in his most recent effort. The Mexican’s lone defeat came way back in 2016, when he was outpointed by Luis Miguel Montano.

Sunday’s Showtime main event begins and Cruz comes forward quickly with pressure. He landed a number of good shots in the opening frame and easily took the round.

Round two offered plenty more from Gervonta Davis. ‘Tank’ was able to get off a number of good punches, including a uppercut that got the attention of Isaac Cruz.

.@Gervontaa landing a left uppercut in RD2, reminiscent of his fight against Leo Santa Cruz. Order #DavisCruz on SHOWTIME PPV: https://t.co/VycBIVth6q pic.twitter.com/xB83ehkPcT — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) December 6, 2021

Round three was non-stop action bringing the crowd to their feet. Both ‘Tank’ and ‘Pitbull’ landed some heavy shots during the round.

Cruz continued to press the action in round four. He stepped forward fearlessly with a number of good flurries but was also countered by some well timed uppercuts from Davis.

Round five and Gervonta Davis begins to find a home for his right hand. Isaac Cruz continues to be the aggressor but appears to have taken a half step back.

Round six saw ‘Tank’ really start to sharp shoot and sit down on his punches. Cruz appeared to be slowing down and missed wildly with some big punches.

Round seven was more of the same from Gervonta Davis who landed a number of hard right hands on Isaac Cruz.

‘Tank’ started off round eight by landing a number of good right hooks, but ‘Pitbull’ stormed back with a couple of good combinations to end the frame.

Round nine was more of the same from both men. Cruz continued to come forward with non-stop pressure but it was Davis who landed the cleaner punches.

Round ten was a clear round for Isaac Cruz. The Mexican standout landed some good left hooks while Davis was up along the ropes as well as some heavy body shots.

Round eleven and Gervonta Davis seems to be favoring his left arm. He barely threw a punch in the round and thus Isaac Cruz took it based on activity alone.

The final round of the contest saw ‘Tank’ only throw right jabs while ‘Pitbull’ did some decent work to the body.

Official Result: Gervonta Davis def. Isaac Cruz by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113)

Who would you like to see Davis fight next following his decision victory over Cruz this evening in Los Angeles? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!