Pros react after Gervonta Davis defeats Isaac Cruz

Isaac Cruz vs. Gervonta Davis in Showtime Boxing

Gervonta Davis was looking to keep his perfect record intact while inching closer to a world title shot when he squared off with Isaac Cruz.

Davis (26-0) put his WBA lightweight title on the line against Cruz (22-2-1) this evening in Los Angeles.

Gervonta Davis had most previously competed back in June, where he moved up in weight to defeat Mario Barrios via eleventh round TKO (see that here). That victory was preceded by a devastating knockout of Leo Santa Cruz on Halloween evening in 2020.

As for Isaac Cruz, ‘Pitbull’ had scored a unanimous decision victory over Francisco Vargas in his most previous effort. The Mexican’s lone career defeat had come way back in 2016, when he was outpointed by Luis Miguel Montano.

Sunday’s Showtime main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Cruz was able to get off to a quick start in the opening round, but Gervonta Davis quickly turned the tide in his favor in rounds two and three.

Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz, Boxing
Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz in Showtime Boxing

‘Tank’ appeared to be cruising until about round nine when he hurt his left hand. After that is was all Isaac Cruz. The Mexican standout landed a number of good combinations on Davis but it wasn’t enough to put him away. After twelve rounds of action the contest went the judges scorecards for decision.

Official Result: Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113)

Check out how the pros reacted to Davis vs. Cruz below:

It is expected that ‘Tank’ will fight either Ryan Garica, Devin Haney, Geroge Kambosos Jr. or Teofimo Lopez in his next bout.

Who would you like to see Gervonta Davis fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Isaac Cruz this evening in Los Angeles? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!

