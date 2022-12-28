Gervonta Davis arrested for domestic violence after allegedly hitting a woman with a “closed hand type slap”

Gervonta Davis has been arrested for alleged domestic violence.

According to ESPN, Davis allegedly struck a woman on the right side of her head with a “closed hand type slap,” leading to his arrest Tuesday afternoon in Florida, according to a Broward County Sheriff’s Office incident report. He was arrested at 2:50 p.m. ET Tuesday on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to Broward County Sheriff’s Office records. Davis remains in custody after a Wednesday morning court hearing, where bail was set at $1,000, a jail official said.

The incident report states that the woman doesn’t live with Davis, and suffered a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip on the right side of her mouth. It is also reported that Davis was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the alleged incident.

This is also not the first time Davis has been accused of domestic violence as he faced misdemeanor charges in Coral Gables, Florida, in February 2020, in which he had been accused of battering an ex-girlfriend. That case was discharged Dec. 13 of this year, according to court records.

Along with that, Davis is set to appear in court on Feb. 16 for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash in November 2020. The pro boxer is accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that involved four people, including a pregnant woman. He is facing 14 charges, including failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury.

Gervonta Davis (27-0) is supposed to headline a PBC pay-per-view on January 7 against Hector Garcia in Baltimore. Should he win, he was expected to face Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas on April 15, but whether or not he will still fight next week is uncertain.

Davis is the current WBA (Regular) lightweight champion while also being the former IBF super featherweight, the WBA (Super) super featherweight, and the WBA (Regular) super lightweight champion.