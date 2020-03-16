VIDEO | New footage shows Gervonta Davis allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend in public

New footage has emerged of undefeated boxing star Gervonta Davis allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend in public at a basketball game in early February.

This new footage, which was captured by security cameras and obtained by TMZ Sports, can be viewed below.

Content Warning: Intimate Partner Violence

As TMZ reports, this footage not only corroborates the previous narrative that Davis aggressively dragged his ex-girlfriend out of the venue, it also “appears to show the boxing superstar taking a swing at the woman… cocking back his left hand and appearing to fire it at the woman.”

The footage also shows the woman retaliating to Davis’ alleged attack, before Davis ultimately gets into a confrontation with another man whose identity is not clear at this time.

Davis was jailed three days after this incident on a charge of simple battery/domestic violence.

Contrary to the footage available, the boxer has denied hitting the woman, who is the mother of his child.

“I never once hit her,” Davis claimed. “Yeah I was aggressive and told her come on. That’s the mother of my child. I would never hurt her.”

Police say the woman suffered an injury to her lip and jaw during the incident.

Gervonta Davis is the star protege of undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. The 25-year-old Baltimore native is currently a perfect 23-0 overall, with 22 knockouts wins among his triumphs. He last fought in December when he defeated Cuban talent Yuriorkis Gamboa by TKO in round 12. Other highlights of his undefeated professional record include impressive wins over José Pedraza, Hugo Ruiz and Francisco Fonseca.

He does not currently have a fight booked, and may have to wait until this legal situation is resolved to compete again.

Stay tuned for further updates on this ugly Gervonta Davis situation as more details emerge.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/16/2020.