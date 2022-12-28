Doo Ho Choi set to return to the Octagon in February 2023

Doo Ho Choi is set to return to the Octagon in February 2023.

It will be over 3 years since Doo Ho Choi has fought in the Octagon. ‘The Korean Superboy’ after being on a 12 fight winning streak, lost 3 fights in a row. Choi, 31, last fought Charles Jourdain (13-6 MMA) in December of 2019 where he lost via TKO at 4:32 of Round 2.

Following that loss, Choi was forced to take a military leave. In South Korea you can perform a two-year duty in the military as an adolescent, or you can wait and do your duty before turning 28. As Choi did not go into the military as a young adult, he was required to perform his military duty, putting his UFC career on hold.

It will be at UFC Fight Night 218 on February 4th, 2023 at the UPC Apex in Las Vegas that Doo Ho Choi (14-4 MMA) will make his return to battle it out with Kyle Nelson (13-5 MMA).

Nelson , also 31, is looking to get back in the win column after suffering back to back losses against Jai Herbert and (12-4 MMA) in July of 2022 and Billy Quarantillo (17-4 MMA) in September of 2020.

Others in the UFC Fight Night 218 lineup includes:

Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA) vs. Serghei Spivac (15-3 MMA)

Devin Clark (13-7 MMA) vs. Da Un Jung (15-3 MMA)

Mandy Bohm (7-2 MMA) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (9-6 MMA)

Adam Fugitt (8-3 MMA) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1 MMA)

Jesus Santos Aguilar (8-1 MMA) vs. Tatsuro Taira (12-0 MMA)

Konklak Suphisara (7-3 MMA) vs. Elise Reed (6-2 MMA)

Denis Tiuliulin (10-6 MMA) vs. Jun Yong Park (15-5 MMA)

Are you looking forward to seeing Doo Ho Choi back in the Octagon? Do you think after his hiatus he’ll be able to slide right back into the win column?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!