Floyd Mayweather “surprised” by Logan Paul’s performance but admits “it wasn’t a real fight”

Floyd Mayweather praised the performance of Logan Paul during their exhibition bout in Miami last night before admitting it “wasn’t” a real fight.

The eight-round affair down in Florida took place on Sunday night with Mayweather being unable to finish Paul, although the rules did stipulate there would be no “official” winner one way or the other.

It likely did incredibly well on pay-per-view and as it turns out, even Mayweather was surprised by the performance Logan was able to put in on the night.

"I was surprised by him tonight… tonight was a fun night." Floyd gave Logan Paul some props following the fight (via @ShowtimeBoxing)pic.twitter.com/yZiBP6bZ2b — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather “it wasn’t a real fight, it was like sparring in the gym.” #MayweatherPaul — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 7, 2021

Before all else, Floyd Mayweather is a businessman and he’s a pretty smart one at that. The undefeated 50-0 boxing legend understands the sport better than most and as we look ahead to the immediate future, it feels like he’ll continue to have some kind of role to play – whether it be through exhibition matches or through stars coming up through the ranks in his own gym.

Logan Paul, on the other hand, didn’t do himself any harm in being able to go the distance with Mayweather. Some will suggest Floyd could’ve put him out of his misery earlier on in the fight, but regardless of which way you look at this, Logan’s star power has increased even further, and that’s the main thing he would’ve wanted to get out of this.

He’ll be interested in pursuing other fights, you’d have to imagine, but any talks of a rematch are pretty “out there”, all things considered.

The next stop on this crazy celebrity boxing journey appears to be Jake Paul’s showdown with Tyron Woodley that will take place in August.

Do you think Logan Paul put in a good performance against Floyd Mayweather last night? Do you think he will box again? Let us know your thoughts on this bizarre period in boxing history down below in the comments, BJPENN Nation!