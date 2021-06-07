Ariel Helwani leaves ESPN, reportedly in talks with Action Network

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has confirmed that he will be leaving ESPN later this month after three successful years with the company.

Helwani is one of the most famous mixed martial arts journalists of his generation and will continue to hold that title for as long as he decides to cover the sport. Prior to this he spent time with MMA Fighting, before making what he considered to be the dream move of his career by jumping ship to ESPN.

Now, he’s confirmed in an Instagram video that he’ll be departing the company in search of “exciting” new opportunities.

NEWS: Ariel Helwani is head to the Action Network, The Post has learned. w/@J_Tasch https://t.co/T2LJRAdRdg — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 6, 2021

Update: While Ariel Helwani is in talks with the Action Network and very well could end up there as a part of his next move, nothing is signed yet. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 6, 2021

“It’s been a great three-year run – there’s no hard feelings here,” Helwani said. “ESPN did offer me a new contract. I signed for three years back in 2018. They offered me a new contract. I was given the opportunity to look at what was out there for me and I found a lot of exciting opportunities and a lot of things I think the fans will be pumped about, as I am as well.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Junkie

Helwani has been known to have disagreements with both the UFC and president Dana White in the past, with that even surfacing earlier this year when White called Helwani out for making the Gina Carano situation “all about him”.

But in the face of that adversity, Helwani has still been able to build quite the brand for himself – and in doing so, he’s also been able to live out his dream of covering the NBA.

Whatever he decides to do next, Action Network or otherwise, it’s bound to make a splash in this ever-changing MMA media landscape.

