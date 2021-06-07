Logan Paul believes he defeated Floyd Mayweather last night in Miami

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul believes that he defeated legendary boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather last night in Miami, Florida.

Paul managed to go the full eight rounds with Mayweather, and he’s treating the fact that he went the distance as a moral victory. Taking to his social media following the fight with Mayweather, Paul posted a photo of himself from the fight where he is raising his hands up with the caption “win.” Take a look at what “The Maverick” shared on his Twitter last night.

Win

It’s worth noting that there were no ringside judges for this contest, meaning that there was no official winner of the fight. The only way someone would have officially won the fight would have been if there was a knockout, but the fight seemed like a glorified sparring session and made it the whole distance. Paul did well in the fight, all things considered since he was fully expected to get knocked out by most fans. But aside from a few punches that he landed throughout the fight, it seemed like Mayweather controlled it.

As for what’s next for Paul, it’s hard to say. He said that the fight with Mayweather was something that was on his bucket list and he’s not sure what he wants to do next with his combat sports career. After getting the chance to step into the ring with Mayweather, Paul may not attempt to try another boxing match or potentially even try his hand at MMA, which is something he has been rumored to want to try in the future. In the meantime, he will help train with his brother Jake Paul ahead of his upcoming matchup against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

