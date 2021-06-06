Logan Paul shares final hype video before boxing showdown with Floyd Mayweather

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul shared one final hype video before his boxing showdown with Floyd Mayweather on Sunday night on Showtime PPV.

Paul and Mayweather meet Sunday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida in a highly-anticipated exhibition boxing match. One on side of the ring will be Mayweather, one of the greatest boxers of all time and the holder of a perfect 50-0 record as a professional boxer. On the other side of the ring will be Paul, he of YouTube fame and the 0-1 professional boxing record. On paper, it should be a walk in the park for Mayweather, with the betting lines pegging “Money” as a monumental favorite to get the win in the fight. However, Paul is confident that he can get the job done and believes he will win the fight.

Taking to his social media hours before his showdown with Mayweather takes place, Paul posted one final hype video before he makes the walk for the biggest fight of his career.

today, i beat Floyd Mayweather. watch me make history on @showtime & @fanmio, 8pm ET

Paul vs. Mayweather figures to be another big-money fight involving the Paul brothers, who have turned boxing upside down since entering the space a few years ago. Logan’s brother Jake has already knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren and is set to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in what is going to be one of the biggest fights of the summer and one that he stands to make a ton of money in. As for his big brother Logan, this fight against Mayweather certainly represents the toughest challenge that he’s had as a professional athlete to date, though he certainly doesn’t lack any confidence.

Who do you think wins the boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather?