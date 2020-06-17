Floyd Mayweather Sr. claims Deontay Wilder cannot be fixed: “He’s trash”

Floyd Mayweather Sr. has slammed Deontay Wilder’s ability in the ring.

Mayweather Sr. was instrumental in the success of his son, undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., and has trained boxing talents such as Oscar De La Hoya and Joan Guzmán. The 67-year old is also known for his own success inside the ring and tallied 28 victories.

The boxing veteran has no interest in training the former heavyweight boxing champion, Deontay Wilder, as he slammed the star in a recent interview.

“Well, I bet on Wilder but he showed me a lot of s*** that he didn’t know,” he said on the Mayweather YouTube channel.

“A lot of people have been asking me to train him. But I don’t know if he can be fixed. There’s a lot of things he’s got to do that I know that he doesn’t know.”

Mayweather Sr. referenced Wilder’s last ring appearance against Tyson Fury. Many spectators were underwhelmed by his performance as “The Gypsy King” outboxed him to claim the TKO victory. However, Mayweather Sr. wasn’t impressed by Fury’s performance either.

“Neither one of them really looked like nothing where somebody can come out and really tear up someone.

“Wilder looked [bad]. I don’t know about those fights. Them guys, they just ain’t got it.

“I liked Wilder at first. But now I ain’t got nothing to say about him except he’s a piece of trash.”

Deontay Wilder is expected to exercise the rematch clause in his contract against Tyson Fury and fight him in a trilogy bout. Their fight has been pushed back until late 2020 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fury has also expressed interest in fighting fellow British heavyweight star, Anthony Joshua following the rematch.

Do you agree with Floyd Mayweather Sr.’s analysis of Deontay Wilder? And who do you predict will win in the rematch between “The Bronze Bomber” and Tyson Fury?