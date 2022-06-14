Floyd Mayweather set to return to RIZIN FF, faces Mikuru Asakura

Floyd Mayweather will be returning to Japan to fight for RIZIN FF.

Mayweather who fought kickboxing phenom Tenshin Nasukawa and knocked him out under the RIZIN FF banner in December of 2019, has struck another deal with the promotion. RIZIN FF announced that Mayweather will take on MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition boxing match in September.

At the press conference to announce the fight, RIZIN FF CEO, Nobuyuki Sakakibara stated that Mayweather was actually supposed to fight in Japan earlier this year, but it never came to fruition.

“I’m very happy to be sitting in between these two athletes for this event which will be Floyd Mayweather’s second with RIZIN,” Nobuyuki Sakakibara said. “Floyd Mayweather was supposed to fight in an exhibition in Japan earlier in the year with an organization called Mega. However, due to the pandemic it has been postponed and RIZIN has taken over the contract for Floyd Mayweather’s next fight in Japan.”

These exhibitions are nothing new for Floyd Mayweather who’s coming off a fight against Don Moore in Abu Dhabi in May. Prior to that, he fought Logan Paul, which was preceded by the aforementioned bout against Nasukawa. For Mayweather, he says his job in these exhibitions is to go out there and have fun.

“I got to where I got to by working extremely hard,” Mayweather added. “I’m always focused. I’m always pushing to be the best. It’s still a great feeling to travel the world, do these exhibition fights and entertain people from all walks of life. I’ve seen every style. My job is just to go out there, have fun and be my best.”

Although many expect Mayweather to cruise to another win, Asakura who’s 16-3 and one No Contest, believes his style can throw off Mayweather and lead to him getting his hand raised.

“I’m an MMA fighter but I’m going to use this opportunity and I’m going to use him to raise my name and my value internationally,” Asakura said. “I will win this fight.”

The exact date of the Mayweather-Asakura fight is to be determined but it will be another exhibition boxing match.

Will you watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura?