Floyd Mayweather and KSI to possibly face Manny Pacquiao and Salt Papi in tag-team boxing match

Misfits Boxing is seemingly closing in on its most bizarre matchup yet.

The promotion was started by YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI last year. The Brit has fought in his own promotion several times, scoring knockout wins over names such as Swarmz, Luis Alcaraz Pineda, and Faze Temper. Over the last few months, he’s targeted a matchup with a longtime rival, Jake Paul.

However, as ‘The Problem Child’ will likely rematch Tommy Fury next, it seems that KSI is forced to be creative. As first reported by Happy Punch Promotions, the YouTuber is currently working on a tag team boxing match. Furthermore, the fight will contain some big names.

Earlier this month, the promotion held its first-ever tag team boxing match. The team of BDave and the aforementioned Pineda defeated streamers Ice Poseidon and Anthony Vargas. The rules of the bout saw the inactive fighter sit outside the ropes of the ring, while his partner fought. Tags are only allowed when the referee deems them appropriate in the contest.

Just a few weeks after their initial boxing match, Misfits Boxing is targeting another. According to the report from Happy Punch Promotions, KSI and Floyd Mayweather are currently in talks to face Manny Pacquiao and Salt Papi.

Floyd Mayweather & KSI vs Manny Pacquiao & Salt Papi Misfits Tag Team match is officially in the works 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UQHiW9UyDH — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) March 13, 2023

‘Money’ and ‘PacMan’ fought back in May 2015 in one of the most hyped fights in boxing history. Mayweather won by unanimous decision, but the feud remains to this day. Recently, Pacquaio announced that he was ending his retirement, and this bout could be why.

Meanwhile, Salt Papi has emerged as one of the more impressive influencer boxers. Holding a professional record of 3-0, he’s coming off a knockout win over Josh Brueckner in January. Since then, he’s called out KSI several times, and he might now get his wish to face the British star.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see KSI & Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao & Salt Papi? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!