Eddie Hearn wants to see Joshua vs. Ngannou: “Absolutely massive”

By Zain Bando - October 30, 2023

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said he liked what he saw from former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou Saturday night in a losing effort to Tyson Fury.

Eddie Hearn, DAZN

Although Ngannou did not possess prior boxing experience before facing the WBC heavyweight champion, Hearn said Ngannou’s fights would generate more and more attention moving forward.

One judge awarded the fight to Ngannou before the final decision was read. A near-knockout in Round 3 nearly made the upset a reality.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of “The MMA Hour,” Hearn teased the idea of Ngannou taking on Anthony Joshua, a pound-for-pound top-three heavyweight.

RELATED: Chris Eubank Jr. believes Tyson Fury “deserved to lose” against Francis Ngannou: “Too much time filming Netflix specials not enough time in the gym”

“I think Francis Ngannou now sits there with plenty of opportunities [even with a loss],” Eddie Hearn said Monday. “I still believe… I saw some comments online about people saying, ‘Oh, you know, Ngannou should come back with a follow-up fight with a lower-level opponent.’ “Bad idea. Really, really bad idea. Because there is a chance that he got lucky on Saturday night.”

Eddie Hearn added there’s a real possibility of a Joshua fight materializing.

”AJ against Ngannou is absolutely massive,” Hearn said. “Massive. Two giants next to each other, and you know, who know’s what’s gonna happen.”

Ngannou isn’t the first MMA fighter to try his hand at boxing the best in the world. Most notably, Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in Aug. 2017 in what was built as “The Money Fight.” As expected, Mayweather won, but it ushered in a new era of boxing, which was continued by Jake Paul, among others.

At press time, despite fighting Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Fury is expected to unify his heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk in December in Saudi Arabia.

The loss to Fury was Ngannou’s first combat sports blemish since losing to Stipe Miocic at UFC 220, which was then avenged at UFC 260 in 2021.

What are your thoughts about Eddie Hearn’s comments? Let us know, Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Francis Ngannou Tyson Fury

Related

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones shares his thoughts on Francis Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2023
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou opens as betting underdog in potential rematch against Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder favored to be next opponent

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2023

Francis Ngannou would be the betting underdog once again if he rematches Tyson Fury.

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Mike Tyson doesn't believe Francis Ngannou's loss to Tyson Fury was a robbery: "Everyone knew the outcome!"

Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2023

Mike Tyson doesn’t necessarily believe that Francis Ngannou was robbed in his boxing match with Tyson Fury.

Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou at the UFC Performance Institute
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou reveals Deontay Wilder talks have begun for potential PFL fight: "He's really serious about the MMA"

Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2023

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou might end up welcoming Deontay Wilder to the cage in 2024.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou says he'd "like to know" Dana White's thoughts after his boxing match with Tyson Fury

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is interested in knowing what Dana White thought of his boxing match against Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury, Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr. believes Tyson Fury “deserved to lose” against Francis Ngannou: “Too much time filming Netflix specials not enough time in the gym”

Susan Cox - October 30, 2023
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou explains why he plans to continue fighting in MMA despite success in boxing match with Tyson Fury

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2023

Francis Ngannou has explained why he plans to continue competing in both MMA and boxing after his fight with Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury believes “ring rust” played a part in his lackluster performance against Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2023

Lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury believes ring rust played a big role in his performance against Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, Split Decision
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen explains why he was heartbroken over the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou result: “To find out that boxing is fake”

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he was ‘heartbroken’ over the result of Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson
Francis Ngannou

WBC president declares Francis Ngannou a top 10 heavyweight in official rankings

Fernando Quiles - October 29, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou went from being a massive underdog in a boxing match with Tyson Fury, to being a top 10 WBC heavyweight.