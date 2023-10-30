Francis Ngannou explains why he plans to continue fighting in MMA despite success in boxing match with Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou has explained why he plans to continue competing in both MMA and boxing after his fight with Tyson Fury.

Last Saturday night, Francis Ngannou shocked the world. He went toe to toe with Tyson Fury in his pro boxing debut, and he came incredibly close to beating him. While he ultimately lost via split decision, many feel as if he did enough to get the job done.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER DECLARES FRANCIS NGANNOU AS “THE BADDEST MAN ON THE PLANET” AFTER TAKING TYSON FURY TO A SPLIT DECISION: “MAKE NO MISTAKE”

Either way, though, his stock went through the roof, and the 37-year-old has plenty of options ahead of him in the squared circle.

In equal measure, he also has a contract to honor when it comes to PFL, who he signed with earlier this year. In a post-fight interview with ESPN, Ngannou made it crystal clear that he still intends to compete in MMA alongside boxing.