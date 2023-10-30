Francis Ngannou explains why he plans to continue fighting in MMA despite success in boxing match with Tyson Fury

By Harry Kettle - October 30, 2023

Francis Ngannou has explained why he plans to continue competing in both MMA and boxing after his fight with Tyson Fury.

Last Saturday night, Francis Ngannou shocked the world. He went toe to toe with Tyson Fury in his pro boxing debut, and he came incredibly close to beating him. While he ultimately lost via split decision, many feel as if he did enough to get the job done.

Either way, though, his stock went through the roof, and the 37-year-old has plenty of options ahead of him in the squared circle.

In equal measure, he also has a contract to honor when it comes to PFL, who he signed with earlier this year. In a post-fight interview with ESPN, Ngannou made it crystal clear that he still intends to compete in MMA alongside boxing.

Ngannou plans to continue MMA journey

“I can do both; nothing is stopping me from doing both. If I have the skill for both of them, why not,” Ngannou told ESPN after his fight with Fury. “As for right now, I have a deal with PFL, and I am intending to fight MMA again. I love it. It’s not that I’m more comfortable, but I still love it. I might do some MMA fights, but I’m still going to do boxing. I never intended to step over and just do one fight and go out – that wasn’t the plan at all, never. So, the plan is still the same.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What do you believe is going to be next for Francis Ngannou in 2024? How many fights will he have? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

