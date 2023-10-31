Jon Jones shares his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s performance against Tyson Fury

By Cole Shelton - October 30, 2023

Jon Jones has shared his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s split decision loss to Tyson Fury on Saturday.

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou

Jones and Ngannou have been linked to a fight for quite some time as ‘Bones’ talked about moving up to heavyweight for years. When he finally did make the move to heavyweight, Ngannou was a free agent and the UFC couldn’t come to terms with him and he ended up signing with a PFL.

Along with signing with the PFL, Francis Ngannou ended up securing a boxing match with Tyson Fury. Jon Jones, meanwhile, became the UFC heavyweight champion back in March as he won the title that Ngannou vacated by submitting Ciryl Gane.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall opens as underdog against Sergei Pavlovich for interim heavyweight title.

Despite the fact the two of them have taken shots at one another in the past, Jon Jones took to X to heap praise on Francis Ngannou for how he fought Tyson Fury.

“I thought he did great, I’m glad the fight was competitive. Opens so many doors for everyone in the future,” Jon Jones wrote on social media about Francis Ngannou.

As Jones says, he was glad the fight between Ngannou and Fury was competitive as not many thought it would be ahead. Fury was a massive betting favorite and many expected him to cruise to a decision win or possibly even stop Ngannou in the later rounds. Yet, it was Ngannou who dropped Fury and many thought the former UFC champ did enough to get the win.

Jon Jones, meanwhile, was supposed to defend his heavyweight title for the first time on Nov. 11 at UFC 295 against Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden. Unfortnately, just over two weeks out he tore his pec which will keep him out of action for several months now. It’s expected he will fight Miocic once he’s healthy and able to compete again.

