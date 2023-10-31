Robert Whittaker weighs in on proposed Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland matchup: “It’s going to be a hard fight”

Robert Whittaker is weighing in on the proposed Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland match-up.

Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) is hot off a majority decision victory over Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) which took place on October 21st at UFC 294.

Prior to the bout, UFC CEO Dana White had labeled the fight a title eliminator.

Robert Whittaker, speaking on a recent episode of his ‘MMArcade Podcast’, shared his thoughts on the undefeated Chimaev:

“Usman’s a tough fight, and he (Chimaev) beat him. How Chimaev will go against other middleweights? It’s hard to say. Styles makes fights. But he’s gonna be fighting Strickland, and Strickland’s got some pretty good takedown defense. Not to mention he’s an awkward guy to stand with. Just the way he throws.”

Continuing, the ex-UFC middleweight titleholder believes Strickland will be a hard fight for Chimaev:

“I can see Strickland giving Chimaev a hard fight. I think it’s going to be a hard fight. I don’t think Chimaev’s gonna run through him. Over five rounds, Strickland’s very energy efficient. He almost gets faster during the rounds… I think he’s (Chimaev’s) gonna have a really hard test, a really hard fight on his hands. Because if anyone’s gonna last the round, it’s gonna be Strickland.”

Whether Robert Whittaker is correct or not, apparently Khamzat Chimaev is not worried, as he took to ‘X‘ with the following statement:

@SStricklandMMA you are next don’t worry you know haw fast I can finish you 🤝🤣🦾 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 23, 2023

“@SStrickland MMA you are next don’t worry you know haw fast I can finish you”

As far as Strickland is concerned he doesn’t believe Chimaev has earned the right to fight him, telling ‘Fight Pass’:

“He’s (Chimaev) not earned it.He doesn’t fu*king deserve it. Getting a decision with a welterweight off the couch is not fu*king earning it.”

Although there has been no official word that a Strickland vs. Chimaev title fight is in the works, all indications point that way.

Would you like to see Strickland defend his title against Chimaev next? Do you believe ‘Tarzan’ can hand ‘Borz’ his first loss in the Octagon?

