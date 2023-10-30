Chris Eubank Jr. believes Tyson Fury “deserved to lose” against Francis Ngannou: “Too much time filming Netflix specials not enough time in the gym”

Chris Eubank Jr. believes Tyson Fury “deserved to lose” against Francis Ngannou.

This past weekend saw the former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, make his debut as a professional boxer.

It was reigning WCB titleholder, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last Saturday night.

The outcome was a controversial split decision win for the 35-year-old Fury. The official judges’ scores were were 95-94 Ngannou, and 96-93, 95-94 both for Fury.

Following the victory, Tyson Fury spoke with reporters saying:

“He (Ngannou) gave me a better fight than all the boxers did in the last 10 years. I think that’s been my toughest fight I’ve had for years.”

Several fans and fighters alike have weighed in on the decision to award the bout to Fury, believing it should have been Ngannou who got his hand raised.

Chris Eubank Jr. is one of the latest to weigh in on the bout, and was not very complimentary in his comments concerning ‘The Gypsy King’.

Eubank Jr. took to ‘X‘ with the following statement:

“Watching from ringside I thought Ngannou won the fight. It was close but he was the aggressor, landed heavier shots & scored a knockdown. Fury deserved to lose after having so much trouble against a man who has never boxed before… too much time filming Netflix specials not enough time in the gym I’m guessing. Unlucky Francis #FuryvsNgannou”

With this latest win Tyson Fury remains undefeated in the ring with 34 wins, 0 losses and 1 tie.

The 37-year-old Ngannou signed a deal earlier this year to fight for the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in 2024. Based on what we saw last Saturday night, Ngannou can easily get in the boxing ring again should he so desire.

Were you watching Tyson vs. Ngannou? Do you believe ‘The Predator’ was robbed?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!