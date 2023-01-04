Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal rebooked for UFC 285 in March

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal has been rebooked for UFC 285 in March.

Rakhmonov (16-0 MMA) vs Neal (15-4 MMA) was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14th of this year but was scratched due to ‘Handz of Steel‘ suffering an undisclosed injury.

The welterweight bout is now back on and will take place at UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rakhmonov, 28, last fought in June of 2022 where he defeated Neil Magny (27-9 MMA) by submission. The Kazakhstan native has no losses in the Octagon with all of his 16 wins coming via way of knockout or submission.

Neal, 32, is sporting back-to-back wins against Vincente Luque (21-9 MMA) and Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA).

The current UFC 285 lineup now includes:

Derek Brunson (23-8 MMA) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (18-2 MMA)

Viviane Araujo (11-4 MMA) vs. Amanda Ribas (11-3 MMA)

Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) vs. Jamie Pickett (13-8 MMA)

Jessica Penne (14-6 MMA) vs. Tabatha Ricci (7-1 MMA)

Farid Basharat (9-0 MMA) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (12-4 MMA)

Julio Arce (18-6 MMA) vs. Cody Garbrandt (12-5 MMA)

Mario Bautista (11-2 MMA) vs. Guido Cannetti (10-6 MMA)

Marc-Andre Barriault (14-6 MMA) vs. Julian Marquez (9-3 MMA)

Geoff Neal (15-4 MMA) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0 MMA)

