Dillon Danis gives his side of street-fight with Anthony Taylor: “I didn’t even feel it”

Dillon Danis has now given his side of his viral street fight with Anthony Taylor.

‘El Jefe’ is slated to make his boxing debut on DAZN pay-per-view against KSI next month. While the fight will be his first in the ring, he’s no stranger to combat sports. Danis is a veteran of Bellator, currently holding a 2-0 record, with both victories coming by submission.

While his last fight in the cage took place in 2019, the jiu-jitsu star did get into an altercation last month. Danis attended the weigh-ins for Misfits Boxing 3, a promotion run by KSI. While there, the MMA fighter slapped and threw a coffee at the YouTuber.

The Bellator welterweight was then chased outside by ‘The Nightmare’, and several other fighters. One of those names was Anthony Taylor. A veteran of Bellator himself, ‘Pretty Boy’ is now making his name in the boxing ring, having faced Tommy Fury and Chris Avila recently.

When outside, Dillon Danis took a right hook from Anthony Taylor, and a video of the shot quickly went viral on social media. A month after the events, the jiu-jitsu star discussed how the whole incident went down. According to Danis, he didn’t even know who Taylor was prior to the altercation.

“He’s a f****** loser. I didn’t even know who it was, to be honest with you,” Danis told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “I thought it was a homeless guy chirping, yelling. We were going to record and this guy’s screaming, ‘You hurt my friend, KSI!’ And I was like, who the f*** is this. Just get the f*** out of here.” (h/t MMAFighting)

He continued, “I didn’t even feel it, I didn’t have a mark. I didn’t even know who that is! [He punched me] because he’s a loser and he wanted to make a name for himself. It probably did. It’s probably the most — I don’t even know who that is, I swear.”

“It’s the most f***** up because I was with two people that can’t fight. So we come outside, Hasim’s [Rahman Jr.s’] camp is trying to fight me, then there was a bunch of boxing guys that want to do it, and then a bunch of YouTubers, all just trying because they know that I’m the f****** king and that they’re going to get clicks after.”

