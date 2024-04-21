Ryan Garcia defeats Devin Haney (Highlights)

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will finally get the chance to settle their differences this evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

‘The Dream’ and ‘KingRy’ have a lengthy history together, dating back to when they were amateurs. Before the two were professionals, they met a total of six times. Garcia and Haney walked away from that series with three victories apiece, making tonight’s contest all the more intriguing.

The bout was originally slated to have Devin Haney’s WBC super-lightweight title up for grabs, however, after Ryan Garcia missed weight, he was no longer eligible to take home the strap with a victory.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) most recently competed this past December, where he captured the WBC super-lightweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Regis Prograis.

Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KO’s) recently rebounded from his first career loss to Gervonta Davis by scoring a knockout victory over Oscar Duarte on December 2nd in Texas.

Mike Tyson greets Ryan Garcia in his locker room classical music playing in the background #HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/2HMToWB0Rb — Bay Area Super fans (@ScumbagPolite) April 21, 2024

Brooklyn is rocking 🔊@Realdevinhaney has made his way into the ring and is looking to keep his perfect record.#HaneyGarcia | Live NOW on DAZN! Click the link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/NN2v39r4T1 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 21, 2024

Round one of tonight’s ‘Haney vs. Garcia’ bout begins and ‘KingRy’ cracks ‘The Dream’ with a big left hook and Haney is wobbled. Garcia charges in with a flurry of punches. Devin Haney circles out and gets back to range. He begins to work his jab. Another left hook from Ryan Garcia appears to hurt Haney. Still, the reigning super lightweight champ remains composed and fires out another jab. The bell sounds to end the opening frame.

Round two begins and Devin Haney gets things started with a right to the body. He begins pumping his jab in the face of Ryan Garcia with good success. A big right hook connects for Haney as Garcia tries to close the distance. Not a lot of action from ‘KingRy’ in this round. He’s looking to unload that left. Another jab from Haney closes out round two.

Round three begins and Devin Haney cracks Ryan Garcia with a big left hook. ‘KingRy’ appears to shake it off quickly and gets back on the front foot. Jabs from both fighters. Haney goes to the body. Garcia continues to be the aggressor, but he’s not getting off much offense. A decent counter from ‘The Dream’. Round three comes to an end.

"I'm like that" – @RyanGarcia Ryan talking spicy to the crowd between rounds#HaneyGarcia | Live NOW on DAZN! Click the link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/5UfQp9yJok — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 21, 2024

Round four begins and Devin Haney lands another solid left hook to begin the round. Ryan Garcia answers with a terrific straight right. Garcia is trying to lead Haney in to land his left hook but ‘The Dream’ isn’t biting. More jabs from the champ. He’s the one moving forward now. Round four comes to an end.

Round five of ‘Haney vs. Garcia’ begins and ‘KingRy’ connects with a short right. Devin Haney answers with a good right hand over the top. ‘The Dream’ is controlling the pace now. He’s walking Garcia down and landing his jab effectively. Ryan isn’t really throwing anything at all, just ducking and moving. We go to round six.

The sixth round begins and Ryan Garcia comes forward with a big flurry that appears to stun Devin Haney. ‘KingRy’ is throwing this round. He continues to pursue ‘The Dream’. Haney tosses out his jab. Garcia with another flurry but nothing significant lands. More jabs from Haney. The bell sounds.

Round seven begins and Ryan Garcia lands a huge right hook. Haney is absolutely rocked and goes down. WOW! Devin gets back to his feet and Garcia comes at him full force. The referee steps in and he is deducting a point from ‘KingRy’ for punching on the break. We go to Round 8.

The eighth round begins and Devin Haney is doing a lot of holding and grabbing early. The referee is allowing it for now. Ryan Garcia appears to be recovering from all the punches he threw last round. ‘The Dream’ is starting to find a home for his jab again. He lands to the body and the head. Round eight comes to an end.

The ninth round of ‘Haney vs. Garcia’ was very close. Haney landed a good jab and left hook, but Garcia was able to land on a few of his flurries as well. Close one to call. We head to the 10th.

The tenth round begins and Devin Haney lands a jab and then works the body of Garcia after he turns his back. ‘KingRy’ returns fire and lands a big shot and Haney is down once again. WOW! Devin gets back to his feet and Ryan Garcia is all over him with a flurry. Haney clinches up and is able to hold on for now. The referee is allowing a lot of holding to occur here. Haney survives to see Round 11.

The eleventh round begins and Ryan Garcia lands a huge right and Devin Haney is down again. Unbelievable! ‘The Dream’ is back up and has no choice but to try and force the clinch. He is beat up in there. ‘KingRy’ continues to land the better shots and easily takes Round 11 for his own.

The twelfth and final round was basically all Garcia and we head to the judges’ scorecards for a decision.

Official Result: Ryan Garcia def. Devin Haney (112-112, 114-110, 115-109)

All three of Ryan Garcia’s knockdowns on Devin Haney 🥊 #HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/LEWbuRqyNl — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 21, 2024

Who would you like to see Garcia fight next following his victory over Haney this evening in Brooklyn, New York?