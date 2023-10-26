Deontay Wilder expresses interest in Power Slap after attending live event: “I think I got a career in it”

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder has expressed his interest in a potential Power Slap career in the future.

Within the context of heavyweight boxing, few have ever hit harder than Deontay Wilder. The former world champion is notorious for his ability to knock opponents out with one devastating punch, and as we look ahead, it doesn’t seem as if he wants to stop anytime soon.

The 38-year-old, who has been teasing a fight with Anthony Joshua, recently attended a Power Slap event. As MMA fans know, Power Slap is a venture that has taken up a lot of UFC president Dana White’s time in recent months.

RELATED: DANA WHITE’S POWER SLAP LEAGUE ACCUSED OF FALSIFYING SOCIAL MEDIA ENGAGEMENT

In an Instagram post, Wilder admitted that he may be interested in competing in the league at some point.