Deontay Wilder expresses interest in Power Slap after attending live event: “I think I got a career in it”

By Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder has expressed his interest in a potential Power Slap career in the future.

Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury

Within the context of heavyweight boxing, few have ever hit harder than Deontay Wilder. The former world champion is notorious for his ability to knock opponents out with one devastating punch, and as we look ahead, it doesn’t seem as if he wants to stop anytime soon.

The 38-year-old, who has been teasing a fight with Anthony Joshua, recently attended a Power Slap event. As MMA fans know, Power Slap is a venture that has taken up a lot of UFC president Dana White’s time in recent months.

In an Instagram post, Wilder admitted that he may be interested in competing in the league at some point.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deontay Wilder (@bronzebomber)

Wilder’s big ambition

“Live and in person yo this is different and I think I got a career in it. #BombZquad #TilThisDay #HardHitters”

From a commercial standpoint, this would obviously be huge for Power Slap. He may not be the biggest name in boxing, but Deontay Wilder certainly has enough star power to pull some doubters in to watch the product. That doesn’t mean he’ll be able to win over everyone who has been going after him, but Wilder being in a major slap-fighting showdown is enough to raise a few eyebrows.

For now, though, fans are watching and waiting to see what his next move will be inside the squared circle.

Would you be at all interested in seeing Deontay Wilder compete in Power Slap? If he does, is there a specific opponent you’d want to see him face off against? Let us know your thoughts on all this, BJPENN Nation!

