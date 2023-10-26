Daniel Cormier explains why UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev should fight Conor McGregor next: “It’s the biggest money fight the UFC can make”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he believes the promotion should book Islam Makhachev vs Conor McGregor.

Last weekend, Islam Makhachev knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to successfully retain his UFC lightweight championship. It was an emphatic performance that cemented his status as one of the best fighters on the planet.

However, many still want to see more from him when it comes to defending his belt against other elite lightweights. We’re expecting either Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje to be the next contender, with both being seen as worthy adversaries.

Alas, if neither of those come to fruition, there is another option – Conor McGregor. It certainly wouldn’t go down well with a lot of fans but in the eyes of Daniel Cormier, it could make for the perfect storm.