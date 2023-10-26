Daniel Cormier explains why UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev should fight Conor McGregor next: “It’s the biggest money fight the UFC can make”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he believes the promotion should book Islam Makhachev vs Conor McGregor.
Last weekend, Islam Makhachev knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to successfully retain his UFC lightweight championship. It was an emphatic performance that cemented his status as one of the best fighters on the planet.
However, many still want to see more from him when it comes to defending his belt against other elite lightweights. We’re expecting either Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje to be the next contender, with both being seen as worthy adversaries.
Alas, if neither of those come to fruition, there is another option – Conor McGregor. It certainly wouldn’t go down well with a lot of fans but in the eyes of Daniel Cormier, it could make for the perfect storm.
Cormier wants Makhachev vs McGregor
“I think Islam should fight Conor next,” Cormier said. “Because listen to this now, it’s built-in. It’s the biggest money fight the UFC can make and why not? You have Islam Makhachev who looks to be a guy who’s gonna be a dominant champion. In order to have that dominant champion go to the next level of superstardom, you need a foil. You need a guy that can elevate him. The guy that can elevate him to that level is Conor McGregor.
“Look at what beating Conor McGregor did for Dustin Poirier, look at what it did for Khabib Nurmagomedov,” he continued. “We’re not even talking about all the other levels at which this just makes sense. You have Islam fighting Conor after the issues Conor has had with Khabib and everything else. You have Islam fighting Conor, the biggest star in mixed martial arts. Conor coming back to the UFC. It makes all the sense in the world.”
Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
