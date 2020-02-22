Teddy Atlas scolds Tyson Fury for failing to show up in proper form for Deontay Wilder rematch

Teddy Atlas believes Tyson Fury is not in proper form ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with Deontay Wilder.

‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Bronze Bomber’ are set to throw down again this evening in Las Vegas for the WBC, Ring, and Lineal heavyweight titles.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder first met in December of 2018. On that night, Fury seemed to win the majority of the rounds, but Wilder scored a devastating 12th-round knockout that looked like it spelled the end for Fury. Miraculously, ‘The Gypsy King’ was able to recover and the bout was ruled a draw.

Despite the fight being billed as the biggest heavyweight showdown of all-time, boxing trainer and longtime analyst Teddy Atlas believes Tyson Fury is not in proper form for the fight.

Atlas took to Twitter where he slammed Fury for weighing in at 273lbs and being too embarrassed to remove his shirt at the weigh ins.

When does a fighter not remove his shirt at a weigh in? When he’s not in proper form. You cannot consciously do that, then say I put on the weight to help me. Then why hide it? #wilderfury #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/sYjWvg80gw — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 22, 2020

“When does a fighter not remove his shirt at a weigh in? When he’s not in proper form. You cannot consciously do that, then say I put on weight to help me. Then why hide it?”

Tyson Fury addressed his added weight following the weigh ins.

“The weight is not a problem,” Fury said. ‘273lbs of pure British beef!”

Deontay Wilder also came in heavier for tonight’s rematch, weighing in at 231lbs, this after being only 212.5lbs for their first fight.

The undefeated heavyweights are expected to make their respective walkouts at approximately 11pm eastern time.

Wilder vs Fury 2 will air on ESPN plus.

Who are you picking to win tonight’s highly anticipated heavyweight rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 22, 2020

