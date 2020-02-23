UFC Auckland Results: Dan Hooker defeats Paul Felder (Highlights)

A key lightweight bout between perennial division contenders Dan Hooker and Paul Felder headlines tonight’s UFC Auckland event.

The New Zealand native, Hooker (19-8 MMA), will enter tonight’s main event on a two-fight winning streak. In his most recent Octagon appearance, ‘The Hangman’ picked up a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Al Iaquinta.

As for Paul Felder (17-4 MMA), ‘The Irish Dragon’ will also enter UFC Auckland on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a split-decision victory over Edson Barboza at UFC 242.

Round one of the UFC Auckland main event begins and Dan Hooker throws a low kick to start. Felder comes forward but eats another low kick. Hooker with a calf kick. Paul Felder swings and misses with a spinning back fist. Hooker with a nice right hand over the top. He lands another low kick on the lead leg of Felder. ‘The Irish Dragon’ fires back with a low kick of his own. He follows that up with a right hand. Hooker replies with a front kick to the body. He lands a crisp jab. Both men land hard low kicks. Felder is looking to close the distance. He lands a nice kick to the body. Two minutes remain in the opening round. Hooker with a nice combination. Felder lands a hard inside low kick that sends Hooker down to the floor. He gets back up and presses Paul against the cage. The fighters break and Felder immediately comes forward with pressure. Hooker lands a low kick. Felder misses with a spinning back fist. Both men with jabs before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Dan Hooker leaps in with a left hand followed by a high kick. Felder blocks it and lands a left jab. Hooker responds with a combination. He lands a nice low kick. Felder’s right eye is nearly swollen shut. He eats another low kick. Hooker with a snapping jab followed by a low kick. Felder leaps in with a hook but misses and now Hooker as his back. He is looking to lock in a second hook. Felder is defending well. Hooker eventually gives up on this position and breaks free. He unloads another low kick. Felder returns fire with one of his own. Paul with a nice left now. He is looking to mount a comeback. Felder with a left hook. Hooker circles along the fence. Felder comes in and lands a good shot. Hooker returns fire. These guys are brawling now. Dan with a left hand, Felder with a right. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Auckland main event begins and Paul Felder is looking to get busy early. He lands a nice jab and then goes to the body with a punch. Another combination from ‘The Irish Dragon’ as Hooker swings and misses with a hook. Paul lands another good jab and then a hard low kick. He is turning the tide here in round three. Felder wit a right. Hooker replies with one of his own. Good hooks from both fighters now. Right to the body from Felder. Hooker with a crisp jab. These guys are getting after it. Paul Felder with a hard low kick. Dan Hooker with a left hook that lands. He follows that up with a pair of jabs. Under ninety seconds remain. Felder with a low kick. Another good jab from Hooker. One minute remains. Felder goes to the body with a punch. He lands a nice spinning back kick. Hooker goes high but is blocked. Felder shoots in but is quickly reversed. Dan pins him against the cage. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Auckland main event begins and Paul Felder goes low with a pair of hard kicks. He comes out guns blazing and fires off a combination. He leaps in with a hook now. Hooker circles to his right and lands a calf kick. Big hooks from both men connect. A big punch from Felder appears to wobble Hooker. Dan forces the clinch and presses Paul against the cage. He looks to take the back of ‘The Irish Dragon’ and sinks in one hook. Felder escapes and breaks free. He lands a nice right hand. Hooker circles to his right and then throws a left that misses. One minute remains in round four. Dan Hooker shoots in for a takedown attempt. Felder defends and lands a hard elbow. The fighters continue to grapple against the cage until the horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Auckland main event begins and Paul Felder comes out quickly. He looks for a jab but misses. Felder with a low kick. Hooker replies with one of his won. Felder counters with a right. He lands another and then a left hook. Paul just misses with a wild left hook. He lands a right hand behind it. Dan Hooker snaps a jab but it is Felder with all the pressure. Hooker with a jab but he eats another counter right. Big shots from both men. Felder seems to be the fresher fighter at this point. Hooker with a jab. He misses with a left hook. Less than two minutes remain now. Felder lands a nice jab up the middle. He marches forward and partially lands a left hook. He misses with a spinning back fist. Hooker with a jab. We are in the last minute now. Hooker shoots for a takedown and gets it. That was huge for the New Zealand native. He begins working from full guard. He delivers a shot to the body. Felder responds with an elbow. Hooker takes Felder’s back but Paul scrambles and gets back to his feet. Knees from Hooker now. Uppercuts from Felder. This fight has come to an end.

Official UFC Auckland Result: Dan Hooker def. Paul Felder by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Who would you like to see Dan Hooker fight next following his decision victory over Paul Felder at tonight’s UFC event in Auckland, New Zealand? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 22, 2020

