Deontay Wilder sends one final message to Tyson Fury before rematch

Undefeated heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will throw down for a second time tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The pair first met in December of 2018. That evening in Los Angeles, ‘The Gypsy King’ appeared to be getting the better of ‘The Bronze Bomber’ for the majority of the rounds one through eleven. However, in round twelve Fury was flattened by a Wilder combination and sent crashing to the canvas. Miraculously, the British fighter made it to his feet before the ten count and the fight was allowed to continue. After the conclusion of the final round the judges in attendance ruled the bout a controversial split draw.

Now just hours ahead of their highly anticipated rematch from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Deontay Wilder has taken to Instagram to send one final message to Tyson Fury.

“Ima bout to lay the smack down on your candy ass come Saturday night Tyson Fury!,” Wilder captioned the post. “And this I promise! #BombSquad #TillThisDay”

Both Wilder and Fury will be paid handsomely for tonight’s blockbuster rematch, as The Athletic is reporting that both fighters will take home a minimum of $28 million for their efforts tonight in Sin City.

‘The Gypsy King’ has come in much heavier for his second contest with Deontay Wilder, weighing in at 273lbs of what he calls “pure British beef”.

Longtime boxing analyst and trainer Teddy Atlas was not impressed by Fury’s appearance, suggesting that the British fighter is in “poor form” ahead of tonight’s rematch.

Deontay Wilder will also weigh a little extra this evening, ‘The Bronze Bomber‘ has put on an extra 18lbs ahead of tonight’s coveted event.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 22, 2020