Deontay Wilder responds after fan suggests he “stop running from Anthony Joshua”

Deontay Wilder will square off with Tyson Fury for a second time tonight in what is being billed as one of the biggest fights in boxing history.

Fury and Wilder first met in December of 2018. On that night, Fury seemed to win the majority of the rounds, but Wilder scored a devastating 12th-round knockout that looked like it spelled the end for Fury. Miraculously, ‘The Gypsy King’ was able to recover and the bout was ruled a draw.

Both men have come in heavier for tonight’s rematch, this in hopes of remaining undefeated while capturing the WBC, Ring, and Lineal heavyweight titles.

In the leadup to tonight’s blockbuster fight, Deontay Wilder took part in a Q&A on his social media. During the broadcast, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ was asked by a fan when he will “stop running from Anthony Joshua”.

Joshua (23-1) is of course the current WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. in their rematch this past December.

Wilder responded to the fan with the following statement.

“Stop running from AJ, I’ll get spanked good it says,” Deontay Wilder said laughing. “Oh man, tell your… you know what. I’m not even going to comment on that one man. Dude ain’t even talked about around here no more. You know what I’m saying? He off in the wind. And as he should, he don’t want to fight nobody bro.”

💣 Deontay Wilder responds to a 'Stop running from AJ' comment and gives his explanation of why he hasn't unified yet… [🎥 @BronzeBomber] pic.twitter.com/N8RPylY4eM — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 22, 2020

Deontay Wilder continued:

“A lot of people ask me ‘Why don’t you unify? Why haven’t you unified’. I mean that is simple. That is a simple question to ask. Why haven’t I unified. Let’s think about it. Why haven’t I unified yet? It is easy because I haven’t got the opportunity. Like all these other guys, I haven’t gotten the opportunity. Because all these guys or champions that had belts, what do they do? They run somewhere else. They run to an easier opponent. To risk it for? You know what I’m saying, when you’ve got a guy with power in the heavyweight division and the division is based off power… I’m going to be the least guy that they want to fight. You know what I am saying. There is going to be a lot of jugheads who call my name out and shit like that but they ain’t trying to fight me.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 22, 2020