UFC Auckland: ‘Felder vs. Hooker’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Auckland for UFC Fight Night 168, a 12-bout fight card headlined by a lightweight scrap between Paul Felder and Dan Hooker.

The New Zealand native, Hooker (19-8 MMA), will enter tonight’s main event on a two-fight winning streak. In his most recent Octagon appearance, ‘The Hangman’ picked up a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Al Iaquinta.

As for Paul Felder (17-4 MMA), ‘The Irish Dragon’ will also enter UFC Auckland on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a split-decision victory over Edson Barboza at UFC 242.





UFC Auckland Main Card | 7:00pm ET on ESPN+

Lightweight Main Event – Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Light Heavyweight – Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk – Crute def. Oleksiekczuk by submission (Kimura) at 3:29 of Round 1

https://twitter.com/imshannontho/status/1231396811878936581



Strawweight – Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Xiaonan Yan – Yan def. Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

Heavyweight – Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Sosoli – De Lima def. Sosoli via TKO at 1:28 of Round 1



https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1231382661056335873



Lightweight – Magomed Mustafaev vs. Brad Riddell – Riddell def. Mustafaev by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Featherweight – Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov – Tukhugov def. Aguilar via TKO (punches) at 3:21 of Round 1

RE-LENT-LESS! 😤



🇷🇺 @ZubairaTukhugov with the constant pressure!



Watch now ➡️ LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/JunVIGNyM8 — UFC (@ufc) February 22, 2020

UFC Auckland Prelims | 4:00pm ET on ESPN+

Lightweight – Jalin Turner vs. Josh Culibao – Turner def. Culibao via TKO (elbows) at 3:01 of Round 2

Welterweight – Jake Matthews vs. Emil Meek – Matthews def. Meek by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Welterweight – Song Kenan vs. Callan Potter – Song def. Potter via KO (punches) at 2:20 of Round 1



https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1231346453307633665



Flyweight – Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam – Kara-France def. Nam by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Strawweight – Angela Hill vs. Loma Lookboonmee – Hill def. Lookboonmee by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Flyweight – Shana Dobson vs. Priscila Cachoeira – Cachoeira def. Dobson via KO (punch) at 0:40 of Round 1



https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1231326083989082124



