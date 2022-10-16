Pros react after Deontay Wilder brutally KO’s Robert Helenius

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returned to the squared circle against Robert Helenius this evening in New York.

Wilder (43-2-1, 41 KO’s) was competing for the first time since suffering a knockout loss in his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury twelve months ago. Prior to his two losses to ‘The Gypsy King‘, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had put together a forty-three-fight unbeaten streak.

“I can’t stop right now. I must continue with my journey. I love you guys so much. I can’t end it like this. This journey isn’t over with,” Deontay Wilder said of tonight’s comeback during his statue unveiling in Alabama (via BoxingScene). “One thing about boxing that I’ve proved is that boxing thrives off of excitement, but the excitement of an American champion. Once that dies, so does boxing.”

Meanwhile, Robert Helenius (31-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak. ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ was coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Adam Kownacki in his previous efforts. Prior to those wins, the Finnish product had earned a second round TKO victory over Mateus Roberto Osorio.

Tonight’s ‘Wilder vs. Helenius’ contest resulted in another devastating knockout win for the former WBC title holder, Deontay Wilder. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ was able to catch ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ coming in with a massive right hand which sent the Finnish boxer crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness (see that here).

Official Result: Deontay Wilder def. Robert Helenius via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Wilder vs. Helenius’ below:

Usually Wilder uses jab to set up the right hand, today he used legs to set it up. #WilderHelenius — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 16, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Deontay Wilder defeating Robert Helenius:

DEONTAY WILDER 1ST ROUND KO. pic.twitter.com/jWrddAN4tQ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 16, 2022

‼️ Deontay Wilder KOs Robert Helenius with a massive right hand in round one. Back with a bang. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 16, 2022

I’m digging the new Wilder, spread love not hate. #respect — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) October 16, 2022

Happy to hear Wilder with new tone of love and care for each other. That’s Champion talk! #WilderHelenius — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 16, 2022

Welp, Wilders back. — Hasim Rahman Jr. (@_HasimRahmanJr) October 16, 2022

Honestly he beats everyone but Fury, Joshua better to stay the hell away from Wilder. Usyk hmmmmm man I dunno if you could take that shit — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) October 16, 2022

The WBC are now expected to order Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr as a final eliminator to determine Tyson Fury's next mandatory challenger for his WBC heavyweight world title. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 16, 2022

Who would you like to see Deontay Wilder fight next following his first-round knockout victory over Robert Helenius this evening in New York? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

