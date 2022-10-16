x
Boxing NewsDeontay Wilder

Pros react after Deontay Wilder brutally KO’s Robert Helenius

Christopher Taylor

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returned to the squared circle against Robert Helenius this evening in New York.

Wilder (43-2-1, 41 KO’s) was competing for the first time since suffering a knockout loss in his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury twelve months ago. Prior to his two losses to ‘The Gypsy King‘, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had put together a forty-three-fight unbeaten streak.

“I can’t stop right now. I must continue with my journey. I love you guys so much. I can’t end it like this. This journey isn’t over with,” Deontay Wilder said of tonight’s comeback during his statue unveiling in Alabama (via BoxingScene). “One thing about boxing that I’ve proved is that boxing thrives off of excitement, but the excitement of an American champion. Once that dies, so does boxing.”

Meanwhile, Robert Helenius (31-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak. ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ was coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Adam Kownacki in his previous efforts. Prior to those wins, the Finnish product had earned a second round TKO victory over Mateus Roberto Osorio.

Tonight’s ‘Wilder vs. Helenius’ contest resulted in another devastating knockout win for the former WBC title holder, Deontay Wilder. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ was able to catch ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ coming in with a massive right hand which sent the Finnish boxer crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness (see that here).

Official Result: Deontay Wilder def. Robert Helenius via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Wilder vs. Helenius’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Deontay Wilder defeating Robert Helenius:

Who would you like to see Deontay Wilder fight next following his first-round knockout victory over Robert Helenius this evening in New York? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
