Cris Cyborg reveals she’s a free agent, targeting move to boxing: “It’s one of my dreams”

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is currently a free agent.

The Brazilian is fresh off her decision victory over Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 in April. The victory was Cyborg’s fourth title defense, as she captured the 145-pound title in January 2020. That win over Blencowe could go down as her last championship defense.

The 37-year-old has been vocal about her upcoming free agency. While it wasn’t known at the time, her victory in April was the last fight on her Bellator contract. Since then, Cyborg has been linked to a possible signing with PFL, to face Kayla Harrison.

However, Cris Cyborg hasn’t had any talks with the PFL. Furthermore, she’s not currently targeting a fight in MMA next at all. In a recent appearance on The Catch-Up, Cyborg stated that she’s targeting a possible move into boxing.

Over the last few months, the former Bellator women’s featherweight champion has been linked to a possible bout with Katie Taylor. While Cyborg didn’t specify if she’d face the boxing champion next, she does seem intent on fighting in the sport next.

“My team already received the contract, we’ve been back and forth working on the contract, I believe soon, we’ll finish and I’ll sign. Then you guys are gonna know who and where is gonna be my next fight. I’m very excited to do my first fight in boxing. Very, very excited. It’s one of my dreams.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Cris Cyborg continued, “We’ve never had any talks with PFL. They never talk about this fight. I know it’s a lot of talks on the internet to make this fight happen with [Harrison], two different ways, but I’ve never had the opportunity to talk about anything.”

“I’ve been talking to [Bellator President] Scott Coker about boxing fights, we’ve talked about how being co-promoters would be really nice. I really love working with Scott Coker and if we have the opportunity to make this fight happen and continue to be with Scott, that would be amazing, co-promote the event, and I think make the fight happen.”

What do you think about Cris Cyborg’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!