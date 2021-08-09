Conor McGregor’s management fails to prevent Errol Spence vs Manny Pacquiao fight

Paradigm Sports Management has failed to prevent the proposed Errol Spencer Jr. vs Manny Pacquiao fight from going ahead.

The two stars of the sport are set to collide in a blockbuster clash on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but PSM were attempting to prevent it from happening after their former client moved on from their services due to what he claims to be “a breach of conduct, breach of fiduciary duty, and fraud”.

Now, as per ESPN, an official verdict has come down regarding the injunction that Paradigm attempted to file – and it isn’t good news for Conor McGregor’s main man Audie Attar.

“As Senator Pacquiao correctly said after this lawsuit was filed in June, he has an absolute right to participate in the August 21 bout with Errol Spence,” Pacquiao’s lawyer, Dale Kinsella, said. “Today the Court agreed and resoundingly rejected Paradigm’s injunction publicity stunt in a strong and detailed decision. Senator Pacquiao looks forward to his bout with Mr. Spence on August 21.”

The bout is now scheduled to proceed with many considering it a possible “passing of the torch” moment. Pacquiao is definitely in the twilight of his career whereas the undefeated Spence wants to prove to the world that he’s the real deal.

It was a fight that seemingly came out of nowhere which may be why Paradigm was left so frustrated, but now, it appears as if all parties involved are ready to move on as scheduled, as per this statement from Attar’s attorney.

“I would have preferred the tentative decision be favorable to us, but I live to fight another day,” Attar’s attorney Judd Burstein said.

Do you think Manny Pacquiao will be able to get his hand raised later this month?