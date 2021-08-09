Ciryl Gane thrilled with “masterclass” TKO win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane says he is thrilled after putting on a “masterclass” performance against Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

Gane knocked out Lewis in the third round with strikes to earn the interim heavyweight title in dominant fashion. The Frenchman controlled nearly every minute the fight lasted as he was able to manage his range and distance against the KO artist Lewis, and then knock his opponent out in the third to take home the interim strap. It was another incredible showing by Gane, who improved to 10-0 as a professional MMA fighter, including a 7-0 mark in the UFC alone. The win over Lewis was arguably the best Gane has ever looked.

Speaking to the media following UFC 265, Gane gushed over his performance against Lewis. According to “Bon Gamin,” he considers what he did to Lewis inside the cage as a “masterclass” performance. Outside of an eye poke from Lewis early in the fight, Gane says that he was never really touched, and overall he considers it a very dominant performance.

“Like I said before the fight, I wanted to push him, I wanted to make the pressure, and I wanted to go deeper. And we did it, and the finish was exactly what we expected. It was [a masterclass]. It was that. He touched me maybe one time, two times. He gave me a poke in my eyes. My vision was blurring for all of the fight. It was not easy to manage this, but I think it was a masterclass,” Gane said (h/t MMAMania).

After beating Lewis, Gane will now face off against his former teammate, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, in a title unification bout likely sometime next year, in what will be one of the biggest UFC heavyweight title fights of all time.

How impressed were you by the performance Ciryl Gane had at UFC 265?