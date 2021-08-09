Sean O’Malley claims a “drunk” Luke Rockhold pestered his father in Montana

Sean O’Malley has claimed that a drunk Luke Rockhold mocked him during a recent interaction with O’Malley’s father.

There are many rising figures within the sport of mixed martial arts but you could argue few are as unique as Sean O’Malley. From his fight style to the manner in which he carries himself, he really does stand out amongst the pack at bantamweight.

Still, he isn’t perfect, with a loss to Marlon Vera serving as the only mark on his record thus far – and during a recent episode of his podcast, “Suga” revealed that it’s a mark Luke Rockhold seemingly used against him when speaking to Sean’s father.

“They were in Whitefish,” O’Malley recalled on episode 149 of TimboSugarShow. “Luke [Rockhold] was drunk and he kept telling my dad ‘Chito beat your son’s a**’. My dad said Luke was super [buzzed] but he kept saying ‘Chito beat your son’s a**’. Why would he be like that?”

“Luke said [to my father] ‘do you not know who I am?’, and my dad said ‘you look familiar but I don’t know’. So that probably p*ssed him off. I don’t know the whole story,” O’Malley said.

Quotes courtesy of Sportskeeda

While O’Malley has indeed been able to bounce back with consecutive wins across his last few fights, the lingering frustration of the defeat to Vera is something that is likely to follow him for quite some time.

Rockhold, on the other hand, is gearing up to return to the Octagon for the first time in over two years when he faces Sean Strickland at UFC 268.

